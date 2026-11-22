New research reveals that early time-restricted eating increases impulsive choices in women, linked to plasma tyrosine levels and glucose metabolism variations during internal evening hours.

Recent findings published in the journal Nutrients indicate that shifting meal schedules through early time-restricted eating can significantly alter impulsive decision-making behaviors. A secondary analysis of a randomized crossover trial revealed that participants made more risky financial choices during their "internal evening" when following an early eating window compared to a late eating window. These behavioral shifts are closely associated with variations in plasma tyrosine levels and individual glucose metabolism patterns.

Study Design and Participant Demographics

The research was conducted by scientists from the German Institute of Human Nutrition Potsdam-Rehbruecke, Charite-Universitatsmedizin Berlin, the German Center for Diabetes Research, Humboldt University of Berlin, and Ludwig Maximilian University of Munich. The study was executed in collaboration with Leiden University in the Netherlands and other German medical institutions. The preregistered randomized crossover study, part of the ChronoFast trial, included data from twenty-eight women with a mean age of fifty-six point nine years and a mean body mass index of thirty point three kg/m².

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Thirteen of the women had impaired glucose metabolism, classified as impaired fasting glucose or impaired glucose tolerance. The remaining participants possessed normal glucose metabolism. The study excluded individuals with diabetes, major health conditions, and other factors affecting glucose metabolism or circadian rhythms. Dietary adherence was monitored using food diaries recorded through a smartphone application throughout the intervention periods.

Early Versus Late Eating Windows

Participants completed two two-week time-restricted eating interventions in a randomized order, separated by a two-week washout period. The early time-restricted eating condition restricted food intake to the hours of eight am to four pm. In contrast, the late time-restricted eating condition allowed eating between one pm and nine pm. Testing was consistently conducted at ten am following an overnight fast to ensure standardized conditions.

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Previous research involving the same participants suggested that these eating schedules shifted their internal biological clocks. Consequently, researchers classified testing after the early eating window as representing a relatively later internal daytime, termed internal evening. Testing after the late eating window was classified as internal morning. Both assessments occurred at the same clock time, allowing for a direct comparison of internal circadian states versus external clock time.

Assessing Impulsivity and Biological Markers

Impulsivity was assessed using a monetary decision-making task consisting of sixty trials. Participants had to choose between a guaranteed monetary reward and an uncertain reward offering an equal chance of receiving a higher or lower amount. The uncertain option was classified as the impulsive choice, although its expected monetary value varied between trials. This method allowed researchers to quantify risky decision-making tendencies precisely.

Fasting blood samples were collected at nine twenty-five am after each intervention. Plasma tyrosine and other large neutral amino acids were measured using liquid chromatography-tandem mass spectrometry. The tyrosine to large neutral amino acid ratio was calculated to account for competitive amino acid transport across the blood-brain barrier. This metric is critical for understanding the availability of tyrosine, an amino acid needed to produce dopamine, a neurotransmitter involved in reward processing and decision-making.

Implications for Metabolic Health and Behavior

Participants made significantly more impulsive decisions during their internal evening following early time-restricted eating than during their internal morning following late time-restricted eating. They were more likely to choose uncertain monetary rewards after the early eating window. These decisions were not necessarily financially disadvantageous, highlighting a nuanced change in risk preference rather than pure financial loss. This relationship was influenced by glucose metabolism, suggesting a complex interaction between metabolic health and brain chemistry.

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The "Mind after Midnight" phenomenon, where impulsive decision-making increases during the evening, may be exacerbated by early eating schedules that shift internal circadian rhythms. These decisions can promote unhealthy eating behaviors, obesity, and metabolic disorders such as diabetes. The findings suggest that meal timing, metabolic health, and brain chemistry interact to influence behavior. Further studies are needed to fully understand these interactions and their long-term implications for public health strategies.