Early-Onset Alzheimer's Misdiagnosis: Emma Ruscoe's Fight for Simon's Care

Emma Ruscoe describes the years-long battle to secure a correct Alzheimer's diagnosis for her husband Simon, whose early-onset symptoms were initially dismissed by medical professionals due to his young age.

Emma Ruscoe's household operates on a strict nine o'clock bedtime routine, but this schedule applies to her husband Simon, not their children. Simon Ruscoe, 62, was diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer's six years ago, requiring full-time care from his wife, who serves as his primary caregiver. The journey to this diagnosis began during a family holiday to Greece in 2016, where Emma first observed significant memory lapses in her 51-year-old husband. During a sunny day exploring a gorge, they had just discussed what their teenage sons, Alex and Ollie, would prepare for lunch. Shortly after finishing that conversation, Simon asked Emma what he thought the boys would eat, insisting they had not previously discussed the meal.

Initial Symptoms and Medical Dismissal

The cognitive issues extended beyond simple forgetfulness. Simon and his sons were known for their competitive nature in board and card games, with Simon typically winning every match. During the Greece trip, he lost the ability to play these games entirely, a change that puzzled his family. Emma initially attributed these symptoms to stress from his demanding job in the IT sector. However, upon returning to their home in Solihull in the West Midlands, the forgetfulness persisted. A particularly frightening incident occurred during a car journey where Simon, who was driving, repeatedly forgot the route, prompting Emma to seek professional medical help.

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Despite Emma's background in adult social care, she did not initially suspect dementia, assuming her husband was simply too young at age 51 to suffer from the condition. Medical staff, however, were reluctant to assess a man of his age for cognitive decline. It was not until 2018, with his symptoms worsening, that Simon was accepted into an NHS Memory Clinic. Emma claims the assessment was inadequate, stating that no tests were conducted. A psychologist attributed the behavior to stress, and a formal letter arrived categorically stating Simon did not have dementia. Even some clinicians and Emma's acquaintances suggested she might be imagining the changes, possibly due to her own menopausal brain fog.

The Struggle for a Correct Diagnosis

Faced with skepticism from medical professionals and those close to her, Emma began keeping a detailed diary to document Simon's erratic behavior. One notable entry involved sending him to Tesco with a specific shopping list. He returned with bizarre items not on the list but remained adamant he had purchased everything requested. This documentation became crucial evidence in her quest for a proper evaluation. It was not until May 2019 that Emma successfully persuaded a doctor to examine Simon again. This time, the signs of cognitive decline were finally recognized. Eight months later, in early 2020, Simon received an official diagnosis of early-onset Alzheimer's at the age of 55.

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For Emma, the diagnosis was a devastating yet relieving moment. It validated her observations and allowed the family to access necessary support systems for both Simon and their sons. The family, which includes Alex, now 29, and Ollie, 25, had to adapt quickly to the new reality. The couple had met in 1992 through a mutual friend and married two years later. Simon was remembered for his stunning blue eyes, wicked sense of humor, and a hilarious wedding speech that entertained guests for years. Their sons grew up worshipping their father, especially during football games in the garden. These cherished memories now contrast sharply with the painful reality of his progressive decline.

Current Care Routine and Family Impact

Simon's condition has progressed significantly since his diagnosis. He stopped working in 2021 as his cognitive abilities diminished. While he still recognizes his family and remains at ease in their presence, his speech is often incoherent. Emma notes that he is not aggressive but can become frustrated when he cannot communicate effectively. The family has established a routine to manage his care. Simon attends a day center four days a week, leaving Emma and the sons to provide care at home on the remaining days. Alex, who lives just a seven-minute drive away, and Ollie, who still resides at home, share the responsibility.

The sons are heavily involved in Simon's daily personal care, including toileting, which allows Emma to take brief breaks. This intense caregiving load affects Emma's social life, as organizing short holidays or theater trips requires weeks of planning to ensure constant care for Simon. Nearly seven years into the disease, the Ruscoe family remains committed to their new normal. Emma occasionally looks at photographs but finds it difficult to revisit the past. Despite the challenges, the family continues to support each other, celebrating milestones like Simon's 60th birthday five years after his diagnosis. Their story highlights the critical importance of persistent advocacy when facing early-onset dementia and medical skepticism regarding younger patients.