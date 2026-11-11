Early Prison Release Scheme Sparks Reoffending Concerns

A government initiative to ease prison overcrowding has led to a surge in reoffending, prompting police and probation officials to call for stronger safeguards and better planning.

More than a fifth of prisoners released early under the government's new scheme have reoffended within a month of their release, a senior police officer has warned.

Sir Stephen Watson, the Chief Constable of Greater Manchester Police, told a radio interview that 22 per cent of inmates who were let out early last month had already committed new offences. He said the problem is real and that while the police are building extra prison capacity, they must work with other agencies to reduce the risk to the public.

Also read Hundreds more prisoners due to leave jail in latest phase of early release scheme

Watson added that he hopes the system will become more rational, with those who truly need to be in prison remaining there for the full period they deserve. The early release programme, introduced by the Labour government to ease overcrowding, allows inmates to leave after serving a third of their sentence instead of the previous half. Since the scheme began on 1 October, more than 1,350 prisoners have been freed, including 650 in the latest tranche.

Probation Services Face Existential Risk

The programme is set to expand further, with the final phase in June covering those sentenced to 12 years or more. However, the rapid roll‑out has created a crisis for probation services. Ben Cockburn of the probation staff union Napo warned that the scheme poses an "existential" risk to the service, citing chaotic planning, inadequate training and excessive workloads. He said staff are struggling to cope with hundreds of pages of guidance documents and a surge in cases.

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Police officers across the country are already dealing with the fallout. Sir Mark Rowley, Chief Constable of the Metropolitan Police, reported that his officers are arresting two or three early‑release offenders a week who have reoffended. In London, more than 100 tagging breaches are reported daily, and 95 per cent of those breaches result in offenders being re‑bail rather than sent back to prison. Rowley said the challenge is the sheer number of breaches and the lack of sanctions.

He added that the police are arresting offenders who are recalled to prison or who commit further offences. The programme has also raised concerns among domestic abuse survivors. Hetti Barkworth‑Nanton, chair of the board at the charity Refuge, said that tagging alone is insufficient to protect victims. She noted that some survivors have had to move to other areas or even overseas because they fear their abusers will return to the streets.

Domestic Abuse Survivors Raise Concerns

Barkworth‑Nanton criticised the Ministry of Justice for not providing clear information on how many people are being tagged, which she said increases fear among survivors. Government officials have defended the scheme, arguing that it is necessary to address the prison crisis. A spokesperson said that protecting the public is the top priority and that the government is investing in more neighbourhood policing, probation funding and stricter controls, including world‑first restriction zones and electronic tagging.

The spokesperson also said that any reoffending is unacceptable and that offenders who break the rules will face swift action, including recall to prison where necessary. The early release programme has sparked a debate about the balance between reducing prison overcrowding and ensuring public safety.

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Debate Over Prison Overcrowding And Public Safety

While the government claims the initiative will free up space for those who truly need to be incarcerated, critics argue that the rapid implementation has outpaced the capacity of probation services and has left many victims feeling unsafe. The situation remains fluid as the programme expands and authorities work to address the challenges it has created.