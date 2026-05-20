A plan to introduce tap-in, tap-out contactless travel across the North of England with single payments across multiple modes of transport, with fares topped at the cheapest level automatically, has been proposed by Labour MP Luke Charters and the Good Growth Foundation (GGF).

Andy Burnham could introduce tap-in, tap-out contactless travel across the North of England in a bid to boost the economy. The proposal would give travellers a single way to pay for buses, trains, trams, and coaches across the region with one tap of their credit or debit card, or using a separate Northern travel card, with fares capped at the cheapest level automatically.

Sources close to Burnham said he would be 'interested' in the plan put forward by one of his supporters, Labour MP Luke Charters, and the Good Growth Foundation (GGF) think-tank. A chicken has been born using an artificial egg for the first time. The US firm behind the breakthrough says it will help them resurrect an extinct New Zealand bird.

Colossal Biosciences aims to use the breakthrough to resurrect the New Zealand moa bird – a species with giant eggs made extinct between 1380 and 1445AD. One third of us are deficient in Vitamin D over winter, when British sunshine is too weak for our skin to manufacture it, say health experts. The food industry plays a significant role in meeting changing nutritional requirements. Excessive levels of Vitamin D can be dangerous, leading to high blood calcium levels.

A study published this week in JAMA Network Open suggests that if pregnant women take high-dose Vitamin D supplements, their children could turn out smarter. Another new study, published in Regional Anesthesia & Pain Medicine, has found that Vitamin D may help reduce post-operative pain. One trial found that taking Vitamin D cut people’s chances of developing autoimmune conditions like multiple sclerosis and rheumatoid arthritis.

Vladimir Putin is hoping to boost Russia’s energy ties with China as he attends talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing. The leaders are also set to discuss the Iran crisis. A 2,600 km pipeline would deliver 50 billion cubic meters of gas each year from Russia’s Yamal fields to China





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Tap-In Tap-Out Contactless Travel Economy North Of England Boosting Chicken Artificial Egg Development De-Extinction Toolkit Vitamin D Russia China Gas Pipeline President Xi Jinping Unilateral Hegemony

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