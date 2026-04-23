East 17 Star John Hendy Now Works as a Roofer

Former East 17 member John Hendy, 55, has traded pop stardom for a career in roofing, revealing he has no money left from his boy band days. His TikTok videos showcasing his work have sparked online debate, with his wife Nina often defending him against criticism.

Former East 17 star John Hendy , now 55, has embraced a decidedly different career path – roofing – over three decades after achieving fame with the popular 90s boy band .

Hendy regularly shares glimpses of his current profession on TikTok, showcasing a return to the work he did before his musical success alongside bandmates Tony Mortimer, Brian Harvey, and Terry Coldwell. Despite boasting over 5,000 followers, his videos often spark debate, with some fans questioning why a former pop star would choose manual labor. While Hendy himself rarely engages with comments, his wife, Nina, is quick to defend him with playful responses.

Last year, Hendy revealed he had exhausted his earnings from his boy band days, a fact that fuels much of the online discussion. Many commenters express disbelief that Hendy isn't enjoying a comfortable retirement, given the band's success with hits like 'Stay Another Day' and 'If You Ever'. Nina often deflects these comments with humor, famously joking that her husband is wealthy but she's the one spending the money.

Hendy, however, appears content with his life, stating he has 'no regrets' and believes it's important to maintain a grounded perspective. He acknowledges the downsides of fame, contrasting his experience with recent accounts from other former boy band members like Mikey Graham of Boyzone and Robbie Williams of Take That, who have spoken about the pressures and toxicity of the music industry.

He emphasizes that the desire for fame comes with both positive and negative aspects, and one cannot expect to have one without the other. The band's initial success, signed with a million-pound record deal, didn't translate into immediate wealth for its members, as their manager initially paid them a modest weekly wage. Hendy’s story provides a stark contrast to the often-glamorized image of pop stardom.

He openly admits to not owning a house and driving a work van, while friends drive luxury cars. Yet, he wouldn't trade his experiences, stating, 'It's people's dream, innit, we've had the dream.

' He reflects on surreal moments from his time in East 17, such as presenting the MTV Awards alongside Pamela Anderson and performing with Phil Collins, describing Collins as remarkably down-to-earth. Hendy understands the public's perception of celebrity wealth but also points out the excesses he observes in other industries, like professional football. He acknowledges the frustrations people have when they assume celebrities have easy lives.

His journey highlights the financial realities faced by many artists, even those who achieve significant commercial success, and his willingness to embrace a practical career demonstrates a refreshing perspective on fame and fortune. He shares images and videos with his tattooist wife, Nina, who is a constant source of support and amusement on his social media





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