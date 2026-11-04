East Anglian Air Ambulance Deploys BRAIN-FIRST Blood Test

East Anglian Air Ambulance uses BRAIN-FIRST blood test to identify brain bleeds at the scene, improving triage and care for emergency patients significantly.

East Anglian Air Ambulance has successfully introduced a pioneering blood test at emergency scenes to identify patients with brain bleeding within minutes. This innovation marks the first trial of its kind for air ambulances in the United States as part of the BRAIN-FIRST program. The initiative allows critical care teams to perform rapid diagnostic tests on patients before they reach hospital facilities.

Precision Diagnostics For Brain Bleeds

The BRAIN-FIRST program enables emergency critical care teams to measure biomarkers associated with brain injury directly at the scene. By using a handheld device called the i-STAT Alinity, manufactured by Abbott Point of Care Inc., clinicians can obtain biological information about serious brain bleeds quickly. The test measures specific biomarkers known as GFAP and UCH-L1, which are released into the bloodstream following injury to brain cells. Results from the first cohort of patients treated with this analyzer show that the test correctly identified every instance of intracranial hemorrhage. This achievement demonstrates a perfect detection rate without missing a single case during the initial trial phase.

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Stakeholder Views On Clinical Innovation

Dr. James Price, HEMS Consultant and Clinical Lead for Research and Development at East Anglian Air Ambulance, emphasized the transformative nature of this technology. He noted that until now, doctors and paramedics relied primarily on patient history, physical examinations, and clinical signs to assess the likelihood of intracranial hemorrhage. A definitive diagnosis typically required a CT scan at a hospital, which caused delays in treatment. The new technology provides additional information while clinicians are still at the patient's side. Dr. Price highlighted that earlier identification of patients at high risk for serious brain bleeds has the potential to reduce delays to specialist treatment. This advancement also helps avoid unnecessary secondary transfers between hospitals and ensures patients reach the right care more quickly.

Funding And Philanthropic Support

The BRAIN-FIRST project would not have been possible without significant philanthropic support from benefactors. Tony and Maggie Abel from Abel Homes provided generous funding and support for the program. East Anglian Air Ambulance expressed enormous gratitude for their commitment to improving care for patients with serious brain injuries. This financial backing was crucial in acquiring the i-STAT Alinity analyzers and training critical care teams to utilize the technology effectively. The partnership between the charity and private donors underscores the collaborative effort required to implement advanced medical technologies in emergency settings.

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Impact On Patient Triage And Care

The potential impact of this innovation extends far beyond earlier diagnosis. Patients with suspected intracranial hemorrhage may initially be taken to a hospital without specialist neurosurgical services before later requiring transfer to a major neuroscience center. Early identification of high-risk patients could help clinicians select the most appropriate destination from the outset. This strategic triage capability reduces logistical burdens on healthcare systems and improves patient outcomes. By determining the appropriate care location immediately, emergency teams can streamline the patient journey and minimize time spent in transit to non-specialist facilities.

Expansion And Future Developments

Following initial findings, East Anglian Air Ambulance is working with other UK and international ambulance services to expand the evaluation of BRAIN-FIRST. The goal is to test the approach in a larger and more diverse patient population to validate its efficacy across different scenarios. In parallel, critical care teams have now deployed the test with more than 200 patients with suspected serious brain injury. The charity is also developing BRAIN-FIRST2, which will investigate how brain biomarkers can be combined with clinical information to support personalized, precision-based decision-making. East Anglian Air Ambulance has been shortlisted for an Air Ambulance UK Award of Excellence 2026 in the Innovation of the Year category for this program. The awards ceremony is scheduled for Thursday 3rd December at the Air Ambulance UK Conference at Telford International Centre.