East Coast: Named Scotland's Best Fish and Chip Shop

East Coast, a family-run seafood and grill restaurant and takeaway in Musselburgh, has been named the best fish and chip shop in Scotland. The restaurant boasts a variety of classic and contemporary dishes, using fresh, local, and sustainable ingredients.

Summer might be over, but that doesn't mean you have to give up on enjoying a delicious fish and chips supper. While a chippy on a hot summer day is undeniably delightful, autumn offers a perfect opportunity to savor a warming and comforting fish meal. Scotland boasts a plethora of fantastic fish and chip shops, from the Scottish Borders to the Highlands and Islands. No matter where you find yourself, you're sure to discover delicious, battered fish.

However, some establishments in Scotland truly stand out from the crowd. One such spot, even previously named the best fish and chip shop in Scotland, is East Coast. This family-run seafood and grill restaurant and takeaway is located in Musselburgh. As reported by the Daily Record, it earned the top spot in a nationwide study of the UK's best chippies. From their newly renovated takeaway counter, customers can indulge in classic dishes like haddock in batter, breaded haddock, and panko lemon sole. Other chippy favorites such as smoked sausage, burgers, and langoustine scampi are also available. East Coast caters to everyone, offering a children's menu with smaller portions for younger diners and a gluten-free menu for those with dietary restrictions. There's also a selection of delicious sides and ice cream to complete the meal. Meanwhile, East Coast's contemporary restaurant focuses on fresh seafood and premium cuts of meat. This family-friendly establishment prides itself on using local and sustainable suppliers. While classic fish and chips remain a must-try, the restaurant menu also boasts enticing options like lobster thermidor, seafood cioppino, and langoustine and Prosecco risotto. Other culinary delights include ravioli carbonara, East Coast steak burger, and buttermilk chicken burger. Situated on Musselburgh's North High Street, East Coast is a short nine-minute walk from the picturesque Fisherrow Beach, which offers stunning views over the Firth of Forth. Beyond its accolades, East Coast has consistently received rave reviews from customers. On Google, it holds an impressive rating of 4.5 out of five stars based on 767 reviews. One satisfied customer shared, 'Wow. This might rank in our top five restaurants ever! We came here after hiking much of the day and brought our appetites. Everything on the menu we ordered was the 'best of' that particular item we’d had…maybe ever! The scallops thermidor and mushroom soup from the seasonal menu were outstanding. The fish and chips were spectacular—not greasy, not overly breaded, nicely salted. Service was so friendly, and they played perfectly nostalgic music (Bing Crosby, Sinatra, etc.). We finished with a sticky toffee pudding, and will definitely be back.' Another visitor echoed the sentiment, 'Outstanding almost gourmet level of fish and chips. Delightful range of starters but in the end the fish and chips are the star of the show. The batter was light and fluffy, almost like tempura. Just perfect. Service was also excellent, efficient and cheerful. Genuinely worth a trek to taste the food. Book in advance so as to not be disappointed, takeaway on site as well.





