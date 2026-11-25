A new report reveals the East of England requires 30,000 new workers to deliver 57 major infrastructure projects. Politicians warn of delays and rising costs without urgent government intervention and increased training funding.

Local politicians and industry leaders have issued a stark warning that the East of England is facing a severe labor shortage that jeopardizes the timely delivery of dozens of major construction initiatives. A comprehensive study by Local Government East and the East of England All-Party Parliamentary Group identifies Sizewell C, the Lower Thames Crossing, and Universal United Kingdom Resort among the key developments at risk due to this workforce deficit.

Workforce Demand Exceeds Local Supply

The analysis indicates that employers in the region must recruit approximately 30,000 new workers over the next five years to ensure that more than 50 Nationally Significant Infrastructure Projects (NSIPs) remain on schedule. This massive recruitment target is necessary because the East of England hosts more NSIPs than any other region in the country, with 57 projects currently planned for the area. The shortage is particularly acute as several major developments, including Sizewell C and the Norwich to Tilbury pylon scheme, are projected to reach their peak construction phases simultaneously between 2028 and 2030.

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These overlapping timelines create a direct competition for specialized labor, as many projects require identical skill sets. Civil engineers, project managers, electricians, steel fixers, and quantity surveyors are in high demand across multiple sites. Additional notable projects contributing to this pressure include the Sealink and Lionlink power cables coming ashore in Suffolk, the East West rail link, the expansion of Luton and Stansted airports, and the development of new towns at Tempsford and Gilston. The convergence of these initiatives means that the local labor market is unlikely to have enough naturally available talent to support such simultaneous growth.

Systemic Barriers to Skills Development

Cairistine Foster-Cannan, the chief executive of Local Government East, emphasized that the current lack of a skilled workforce poses a significant threat to national economic growth. She noted that while there are approximately 90,000 young people in the East of England who are not in employment, education, or training, many possess the desire to work but lack the necessary opportunities. The report highlights that local colleges often lack advance knowledge of upcoming training requirements, making it difficult to prepare students for the specific needs of the construction industry.

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Further complicating the issue is a ten-year decline in government funding for adult skills, which has coincided with an increase in the number of individuals categorized as Neets. The report argues that there is no regional strategic overview to coordinate skills provision with the sequencing of construction projects. To address these systemic issues, the authors call for increased government investment in training programs and a faster implementation of devolution. They also suggest that creating directly elected mayors in regions like Essex, Norfolk, and Suffolk could help allocate larger budgets and give local authorities more control over training provision.

Government Response and Future Strategies

Dan Tomlinson, the Minister for Growth, responded to the findings by stating he was excited about the infrastructure potential in the region, which he believes is crucial for driving growth in every postcode. He urged MPs and councillors to communicate directly with his officials to identify specific hold-ups and prioritize projects that require Whitehall intervention to move forward. Tomlinson acknowledged that areas with elected mayors, such as Suffolk and Norfolk, will receive larger budgets and greater influence over how training needs are addressed.

The report recommends that major infrastructure projects should mandate the hiring of youth workers to help bridge the skills gap. It also suggests that more should be done to integrate migrant workers who are legally living in the UK but currently face barriers to accessing employment. Local politicians hope that bringing these challenges to Westminster will result in the extra funding and coordination needed between local councils, educational institutions, and private employers. The ultimate goal is to unblock potential delays and ensure that these critical national projects are delivered on time and within budget.