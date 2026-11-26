Met Office data reveals significant increases in summer heat days and drops in winter frosts across Norfolk, Suffolk, and Cambridgeshire, signaling lasting climate impacts.

New data from the Met Office confirms that the East of England is experiencing a pronounced shift in climate patterns, characterized by increasingly hotter summers and milder winters. This transformation is reshaping local weather conditions, with residents facing more frequent extreme heat events and a notable reduction in seasonal frost days compared to historical averages.

Surge in Summer Heat Days Across Counties

The Met Office analysis compares recent climate conditions observed between 2016 and 2025 against the standard climatological baseline period of 1961 to 1990. This comparison highlights a significant rise in the frequency of summer days reaching 25C or higher across the region. Norfolk, Suffolk, and Cambridgeshire have witnessed particularly substantial increases in these warmer days, indicating a clear departure from previous weather norms.

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In Norfolk, the number of days reaching 25C has surged from an average of 10.4 per summer during the baseline period to 21.3 in recent years. Suffolk has seen a similar spike, with the count rising from 11.5 to 23.8 days per summer. Additionally, Suffolk experienced a sharp increase in extreme heat, with days hitting 30C jumping from 1.2 to 4.7 over the same timeframe.

Cambridgeshire has also recorded a dramatic increase, with the number of days reaching 25C climbing from 10.8 to 21.6. Meanwhile, data for another county in the region shows days reaching 25C increasing from 8.6 to 19.9, while days reaching 30C rose from 0.6 to 3.0. A further area saw days reaching 25C increase from 9.4 to 22.0, with days hitting 30C rising from 0.6 to 3.4. These figures underscore a consistent regional trend toward higher temperatures.

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Record Temperatures and Drought Conditions

The intensification of heat has led to record-breaking temperatures in recent years. Suffolk recorded temperatures hitting 37.3C in a specific month, a figure that coincided with severe dry conditions. In 2022, temperatures in all three counties came close to 40C, including at Cambridge University Botanic Garden where extreme heat was documented.

Weather reporter Alex Dolan, who has forecasted for BBC Look East for 16 years, noted that nothing compares to the dramatic extremes experienced in recent years. She identified the first spell of extreme heat arriving in May as a remarkable event, noting it happened so early in the season. By June, Lingwood in Norfolk recorded a scorching high of 38C, a threshold that suggested a significant shift in local weather patterns.

The prolonged dry conditions led to devastating wildfires across Suffolk. By the end of July, an official drought was declared, affecting infrastructure and natural resources. The shoreline at Grafham Water reservoir in Cambridgeshire is currently unusually exposed due to the ongoing drought, illustrating the tangible impacts of reduced precipitation and increased evaporation rates.

Declining Frost Days and Winter Warming

While summers grow hotter, winters are becoming noticeably milder across the UK. Winter frost days have fallen from about 38 days per winter during the 1961-1990 period to about 28 days in the last decade. This reduction is not limited to winter; spring and autumn frost days have also dropped, with almost five fewer spring frost days and almost three fewer autumn frost days than during the baseline period.

Norfolk stands out in this trend, experiencing about a third fewer winter frost days. The number of frost days in Norfolk has fallen from 34.7 to 23.9 days per winter. These changes in temperature extremes affect agriculture, infrastructure, and local ecosystems, requiring adaptation from residents and businesses alike.

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Met Office climate scientist Dr James Pope explained that these changes are linked to climate change driven by human activity. He stated that since the 1850s, the pre-industrial period, increased greenhouse gases have trapped more solar energy, warming the planet. This amplified natural greenhouse effect is making current warming significantly greater than natural variations.

Future Projections and Health Implications

The Met Office has predicted that by 2070, winters in the East of England will be between 1-4.5C warmer and up to 30% wetter. These projections suggest that the region will face more frequent and extreme weather events, including heavier rainfall and warmer temperatures. Anglian Water continues to manage the ongoing drought conditions, highlighting the strain on water resources.

The UK Health Security Agency has warned that climate change is expected to increase the length, frequency, and intensity of extreme heat in the future. This poses significant risks to public health, particularly for vulnerable populations. Residents are advised to prepare for higher temperatures, with fans, freezers, and air conditioning units being pushed to their limits during heatwaves.

The data from 2016 to 2025 provides a clear picture of a changing climate. As temperatures rise and frost days decrease, the East of England is adapting to a new normal. The consistent increase in summer heat days and decrease in winter frost days across Norfolk, Suffolk, and Cambridgeshire signals a long-term shift that requires ongoing monitoring and proactive measures.