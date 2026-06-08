East Kilbride Foodbank Secures Permanent Library Home with £1 Annual Lease

The Loaves and Fishes foodbank has been granted a 30-year community asset transfer for Greenhills Library, ensuring a stable base for its expanding services after operating temporarily since April. The deal includes a partnership with Waste Not, Want Not and retains a book service.

The Loaves and Fishes community foodbank in East Kilbride , which provides over 250 food parcels weekly to families, pensioners, veterans, and vulnerable individuals, has secured a long-term permanent home.

After operating temporarily from Greenhills Hall and Library since April of the previous year, the charity received approval from the South Lanarkshire Council's housing and technical resources committee on June 3 for a community asset transfer. This agreement grants them a 30-year lease on the library space for a nominal rent of £1 per year, recognizing the organization's three-decade history and significant social impact.

The arrangement also includes a partnership with another local charity, Waste Not, Want Not, which sub-lets part of the space, while a small area remains a book hosting service to preserve library access. Councilor Matthew Buchanan, instrumental in the project, praised the collaboration between the charities and council departments, calling it a roaring success. The move from an industrial park has noticeably improved accessibility and service delivery, with a council report highlighting its benefits.

A community benefit assessment in April 2026 awarded Loaves and Fishes a perfect score, and all 138 responses to a prior public consultation supported the initiative. The foodbank's weekly distributions have grown dramatically from 30 pre-pandemic to over 250 today, demonstrating escalating need and the organization's vital role. This development ensures stability for a cornerstone charitable service in East Kilbride.

The community asset transfer model leverages underutilized public assets for social good, reducing operational costs and allowing charities to allocate more resources directly to service users. By co-locating Loaves and Fishes and Waste Not, Want Not, the hub creates synergies that address multiple facets of poverty and isolation, from food insecurity to material need and social connection.

The retained library function through a book hosting service attempts to balance community demands for both traditional and new services, though the scale of the library's former offering is necessarily reduced. The council's recognition of the foodbank's social value through the peppercorn rent sets a precedent for valuing community work beyond commercial rates, potentially encouraging similar deals elsewhere. Long-term, this arrangement could serve as a template for other communities facing rising demand for emergency food aid.

The perfect community benefit score and unanimous public consultation underscore broad endorsement. However, reliance on such agreements also exposes charities to political shifts; future councils could reinterpret asset transfer policies.

Moreover, while the rent is nominal, the charities still bear utilities, maintenance, and upgrade costs-sustainable only with continued donor support and volunteer engagement. The growth from 30 to 250+ weekly parcels reflects a systemic issue of poverty that no foodbank alone can solve. The securing of permanent premises is a victory for practical humanitarian action, yet it also marks an institutionalization of emergency food provision, a sign of deeper socioeconomic challenges that persist.

The collaboration model, however, offers a resilient framework for integrated community support, turning a library closure into an opportunity for a holistic wellbeing hub





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Loaves And Fishes East Kilbride Foodbank Community Asset Transfer Greenhills Library Waste Not Want Not South Lanarkshire Council Peppercorn Rent Charity Social Value

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