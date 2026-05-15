East Lancashire Pub Could Reopen as Hotel Accommodation

A proposal to convert The Railway Hotel at 2 Station Road, Huncoat, into hotel accommodation has been approved. The pub could reopen if the plan is approved by Hyndburn Council.

An East Lancashire village pub could reopen if a proposal to turn its upper-floor into hotel accommodation is approved. Total Maintenance Contractors Ltd , an Essex-based company, has applied to Hyndburn Council for planning permission to convert The Railway Hotel at 2 Station Road, Huncoat.

The new first-floor hotel accommodation would include eight en-suite guest rooms and a landlord's flat. The currently closed pub is next to Huncoat railway station. The proposal aims to retain the ground floor as an operational public house and convert the first floor to hotel accommodation, contributing positively to the vitality of the area. The site benefits from a sustainable location with strong pedestrian and public transport accessibility.

The surrounding area is mixed-use in nature, typical of town-centre fringe and transport-adjacent locations. The proposal does not materially alter the external appearance of the building, ensuring the character of the area is preserved. The applicant's brief is to bring the underutilised first floor back into active use, provide short-stay accommodation, support and enhance the viability of the existing public house, and deliver a sustainable, economically beneficial form of development.

The proposal responds to demand for local accommodation, the need to support existing hospitality businesses, and the efficient use of existing building stock. The proposal is contained fully within the existing building envelope, with internal reconfiguration providing hotel rooms and associated facilities. The development preserves the existing building form, maintains the established streetscape, and avoids any visual impact on the surrounding area.

The continued use of the ground floor is consistent with the surrounding area, with the hotel use being compatible with nearby commercial uses. This should result in no additional noise or disturbance. Inclusive access principles will be incorporated. The proposal aims to prevent the current vacancy of the site and bring the pub back into active use, enhance economic viability, and contribute to town-centre vitality





LiveLancs / 🏆 10. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

East Lancashire Pub Hotel Accommodation Planning Permission Hyndburn Council Total Maintenance Contractors Ltd The Railway Hotel Huncoat Railway Station Town-Centre Fringe Transport-Adjacent Locations Garden Village Economic Viability Town-Centre Vitality

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Glamping spot in Lancashire named among UK's best campsites for familiesThis campsite in Lancashire has been named among the UK's top 10 child-friendly campsites with beautiful and convenient tourist locations

Read more »

M65 crash LIVE updates as motorway closed to traffic following seven-vehicle crash in LancashireThe motorway is shut to traffic in both directions - updates as we get them

Read more »

Disabled man sacked after Lancashire firm tracked him on sick leave wins £330kAlan Jones said he felt his character had been called into question

Read more »

The Lancashire town named among UK's top 10 best-connected placesThe UK's top 10 best-connected cities have been revealed, with some unexpected names making the cut

Read more »