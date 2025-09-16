East Midlands Mayor Dodges Tram Question but Promises Growth Plans

East Midlands Mayor Claire Ward avoids guaranteeing a new tram link between Derby and Nottingham, focusing instead on broader growth plans for the region.

East Midlands Mayor Claire Ward faced criticism for refusing to guarantee a new tram link between Derby and Nottingham despite labeling the project a “key growth zone” for the region. Ward, however, insists on brighter times ahead for those struggling to live and work in both cities as she unveiled ambitious growth plans for the region.

The Labour Mayor highlighted that a £300,000 feasibility study had been launched to explore various tram links across the region, though it didn't specifically address a direct Derby and Nottingham line. Ward, speaking at a Derby event to launch a region-wide growth funding master-plan, suggested other, possibly more pressing transport projects might take precedence. She emphasized the Trent Arc, the corridor between Nottingham and Derby, will receive substantial investment in the coming years, facilitating movement between the cities and the airport through various options. While acknowledging the potential for a tram link between Derby and Nottingham, she remained non-committal, stating that she couldn't definitively confirm its implementation. Notably, public transport currently allows for travel between Derby and Nottingham by train or bus without transfers. The Mayor highlighted areas within the East Midlands region where numerous towns and villages face transportation challenges due to limited bus services. Specifically, she cited areas with no Sunday bus service or late-night transport, effectively trapping young indiviudals without driving licenses in those communities. She expressed the need to allocate funds strategically across the entire region, ensuring equitable access to transportation for all. The East Midlands Mayor unveiled a list of recommendations detailed in the Inclusive Growth Commission report, focusing on strategic spending across the region to unlock opportunities. The report explored different avenues for utilizing available funds for the benefit of the region. However, the Mayor did not disclose the estimated cost of implementing these comprehensive improvement plans. She emphasized that these recommendations will lead to brighter futures and increased earning potential for residents of Derby and the wider region.





