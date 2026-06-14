East Midlands Railway Criticised for Dangerously Overcrowded Trains and Delivery Delays

Passengers report dangerously overcrowded trains and frequent cancellations as East Midlands Railway struggles with fleet issues and delays in new train deliveries from Hitachi Rail.

East Midlands Railway (EMR) has come under fire after a train from London to Nottingham was described as dangerously full, with passengers forced to endure cramped conditions and frequent cancellations.

The incident on June 5 saw the operator run a service despite a conductor warning that the carriages were dangerously overcrowded, carrying the load of three cancelled services. Wolfgang Krauss, a daily commuter from Market Harborough, described the scene as reminiscent of overcrowded trains in developing countries.

He said he is affected by cancellations every week and regularly sees trains running with only half the required number of carriages, a problem that has worsened since the introduction of new trains that are often delayed or unreliable. Another passenger, who wished to remain anonymous, expressed frustration at being told to alight from an already overcrowded train with no viable alternative, calling the situation unfair and too frequent.

EMR acknowledged the incident, citing cancellations of two earlier trains due to faults, leading to a higher passenger load. A spokesperson said the train manager advised passengers of the busy conditions and suggested alternatives, while crew assessed safety conditions including access to doors, aisles, and emergency equipment. The company stressed that staff would never allow a train to run if safety was compromised.

However, commuters argue that such incidents are symptomatic of deeper issues, including chronic underinvestment in infrastructure, poor maintenance of existing fleets, and delays in the delivery of new trains from Hitachi Rail. The new Intercity fleet was intended to improve capacity and reliability, but has instead been plagued by technical faults and late deliveries, forcing EMR to rely on older, less reliable stock.

In response to growing passenger frustration, EMR has pledged to work closely with Hitachi Rail to resolve delivery issues and improve train reliability. The operator said its teams are doing everything possible to minimise disruption by optimising fleet usage, managing capacity across the network, and coordinating with Network Rail to maintain safe and reliable services.

However, critics argue that more needs to be done to address systemic problems, including better maintenance schedules and greater investment in rail infrastructure. Passenger groups have called for clearer communication and compensation for those affected by repeated overcrowding and cancellations. As the debate continues, daily commuters like Mr Krauss remain skeptical, noting that the situation has deteriorated significantly and shows no immediate signs of improvement.

The rail industry faces mounting pressure to deliver punctual and safe services, especially as passenger numbers rebound post-pandemic





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East Midlands Railway Train Overcrowding Service Delays Hitachi Rail Passenger Safety

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