EastEnders Icons Ross Kemp and Steve McFadden Reunite for Boat Trip, Sparking Fan Nostalgia

Ross Kemp and Steve McFadden, beloved for their roles as the Mitchell brothers in EastEnders, shared a playful boat trip video on Instagram, delighting fans and prompting an outpouring of nostalgia for the iconic soap opera.

EastEnders legends Ross Kemp and Steve McFadden have reunited for a boat trip, sharing a hilarious video on Instagram on Sunday. The two stars, who portrayed Mitchell brothers Grant and Steve in the BBC soap, enjoyed a rare day out together as they went out on a boat.

In the video, Ross, 61, said: 'The Mitchell brothers are reunited, but this time on the river!

' Steve, 67, added: 'Ahoy there, ahoy there! ' Ross captioned his post: 'The Mitchell brothers are reunited. ' The duo sent fans wild, with many branding them 'iconic' and thanking the pair for unlocking their 'core childhood memories'. Messages poured in such as: 'This is bigger than the World Cup', 'The reunion', 'Legends', 'Iconic!!!!!!

', 'Core childhood memories in one pic. The MITCHELLS', 'This duo made EastEnders one of the best soaps in TV back in the day. If you know, you know', 'Up the Mitchells, couple of legends', 'The two legends made my day'. Ross and Steve's characters were forever plagued by drama, with the brothers becoming involved in gang crime and a famous love triangle with Sharon Watts, who married both.

Following a stint away from Walford, Grant returned earlier this year to reunite with Phil, which also coincided with the heartbreaking death of long-term friend Nigel Bates, who had been suffering from dementia. Grant eventually left Albert Square at the end of last month, with his younger sister Sam in tow, after bailing his son, Mark Fowler, out of trouble. Speaking about his reason for returning, Ross said at the time: 'Coming back has been a wonderful experience.

Nigel's dementia storyline was deeply important to me, as my father died with Alzheimer's, as did Dame Barbara Windsor, so returning came with a mixture of excitement and emotional pressure. I was nervous about letting people down, and I thought about Barbara a great deal while being back on set - particularly in The Vic, where we spent so much time together.

The storyline was the main reason I wanted to come back, and I was delighted when Ben Wadey asked me to return. I felt honoured to be part of something that has been handled so beautifully by EastEnders, alongside Steve McFadden, Paul Bradley, Karen Henthorn, and the rest of the cast. It's been incredibly special to have the Mitchells reunited - the first time in ten years that Sam, Phil, and Grant have been on set together.

I've loved working with Steve McFadden again, and to be reunited with Kim Medcalf and to work alongside Stephen Aaron‑Sipple for the first time.





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Eastenders Ross Kemp Steve Mcfadden Mitchell Brothers Soap Opera Reunion Nostalgia

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