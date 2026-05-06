EastEnders Pays Unexpected Tribute to Neighbours in Hilarious Scene, While Former Cast Member Surprises Fans in US Drama

EastEnders viewers were amused by a surprise nod to Neighbours in a recent episode, while fans were shocked to see former cast member Zack Morris in a US medical drama. The BBC soap paid tribute to the Australian show during a community event, and viewers took to social media to express their delight. Meanwhile, Zack Morris, who played Keegan Baker in EastEnders, made a guest appearance in The Pitt, leaving fans stunned by his impressive American accent.

EastEnders viewers were left amused when the BBC soap unexpectedly paid tribute to Neighbours in a recent episode. The Australian soap, which premiered in 1985 alongside EastEnders, concluded for the second time last year after a revival on Amazon Prime Video.

Despite the two shows being set in vastly different worlds, Tuesday's episode of EastEnders featured a surprising nod to its long-running counterpart. The moment occurred during a community campaign event for local elections, where Ian Beale, played by Adam Woodyatt, and Elaine Peacock, portrayed by Harriet Thorp, were delivering speeches. Unbeknownst to Ian, his son Oscar Branning had secretly replaced his speech with a 'funnier' version, leaving the character flustered.

In his panic, Ian began quoting lines from Neighbours' iconic theme tune, much to the amusement of the audience. He said, 'I mean, we're all friends and neighbours. And let's face it, we all need good neighbours. And with a little understanding, you can find the...

' before Alfie Moon, played by Shane Richie, chimed in to complete the familiar line, 'Landing! ' Fans took to social media to express their delight at the unexpected reference. One viewer wrote on X, 'That Ian Beale shoutout about “good neighbours…” I have always loved the way #Eastenders and #Neighbours started a month apart and have co-existed alongside each other for 40 years.

' Another commented, 'I was not prepared for the direction this speech took. Cackling #EastEnders.

' A third remarked, '#EastEnders love a good Neighbours mention every now and then #Neighbours. ' Meanwhile, EastEnders fans were also left stunned earlier this week after spotting a former Walford resident making a surprise appearance in the hit US medical drama The Pitt. Actor Zack Morris, 27, who played Keegan Baker in EastEnders from 2017 to 2022, made his debut as patient Jackson Davis in the HBO show's second season.

His character, a law student, was brought into the emergency room after an outburst led to him being diagnosed with Schizophrenia. EastEnders fans went wild after recognizing the British-born soap star on screen with an impressive American accent. One fan shared a clip of him in one scene to TikTok with the caption, 'being a British The Pitt fan means recognizing random EastEnders actors in the show.

' They said, 'I THOUGHT I WAS TRIPPING OMG I’m so glad someone else caught this. ' Another fan wrote, 'I was like KEEGAN?!!! The most niche crossover ever.

' A third commented, 'Zottu I was just as surprised as u when i saw Keegan pop up on the show!!! I guess their acting is starting to take off now since they are landing roles in big shows!!!

' This is not the first US role for Zack, who has also appeared in Netflix's Goosebumps and the adventure movie The Bluff opposite Priyanka Chopra. EastEnders continues to air on BBC One and iPlayer





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