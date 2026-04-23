EastEnders: Ravi Gulati Attempts Suicide After Confessing Role in Son’s Attack

Ravi Gulati attempts to take his own life in emotional EastEnders scenes after the truth about his involvement in Nugget’s attack is revealed and he struggles with complex PTSD. His family desperately tries to intervene, leading to a heartbreaking confrontation and his subsequent sectioning by the police.

EastEnders viewers witnessed a deeply distressing storyline unfold on Thursday as Ravi Gulati , portrayed by Aaron Thiara, attempted to end his life. The character's descent into despair has been building for months, stemming from his agreement to act as a police informant in exchange for freedom following his arrest for involvement in a drug dealing operation on Albert Square .

This operation had devastating consequences for several residents, notably Harry Mitchell and Kojo Asare, who were manipulated by Okie. The weight of his actions and the subsequent fallout took a significant toll on Ravi's mental health. Earlier in the year, he was targeted by Harry and Nicola, who spiked his drink, leading to a hallucinatory episode where he believed he saw his deceased father, Nish Panesar.

In a confused state, Ravi attacked his son, Nugget, resulting in the young man's hospitalisation and a diagnosis of epilepsy – a burden Ravi carries with immense guilt. His struggles intensified as he began to self-harm and confessed his role as the informant to a drug dealer. Priya, deeply concerned for Ravi’s wellbeing, pleaded with Jack Branning to allow him to withdraw from the police agreement.

This week, Ravi’s mental state deteriorated further, fueled by a fear for his family’s safety. He took drastic measures, installing new locks and refusing to allow his family to leave their flat. The truth about his involvement in Nugget’s attack was eventually revealed, leading to a desperate attempt by Priya to escape the increasingly volatile situation.

She stole a car, intending to take her family to Walford General Hospital, but their journey was tragically interrupted by a severe car crash involving Max Branning and Cindy Beale. Ravi, in the aftermath of the collision, remained trapped in the vehicle, refusing to seek help, while Priya tended to the injured. At the hospital, Priya discouraged Ravi from seeing Nugget, adding to his emotional turmoil.

The situation reached a breaking point when Nugget expressed his disillusionment with Ravi, stating he no longer looked up to him. Overwhelmed with despair, Ravi returned to the Square and stood on a bridge, contemplating suicide. His family, witnessing his distress, desperately tried to intervene. Priya raced to stop him, begging him to reconsider, while Nugget pleaded with heartbreaking sincerity, urging him ‘don’t go’.

Hearing his son’s desperate plea, Ravi ultimately stepped back from the edge and embraced his family. However, the relief was short-lived as the police arrived and sectioned him, a heartbreaking moment witnessed by Priya. The storyline is set to continue next week with Ravi receiving a diagnosis of complex PTSD and beginning therapy. This difficult narrative highlights the devastating impact of guilt, trauma, and mental health struggles, and serves as a reminder of the importance of seeking help.

The episode aired on BBC One and is available to stream on BBC iPlayer





MetroUK / 🏆 13. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Eastenders Ravi Gulati Suicide Attempt Mental Health PTSD Nugget Priya Albert Square BBC Soap Opera

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

EastEnders split 'sealed' for iconic couple after one year of marriageEastEnders viewers are convinced one character has her eyes set on one Walford hunk, and it's not her husband

Read more »

EastEnders’ Ravi finally diagnosed as his future and health hang in the balanceBBC EastEnders spoilers as Ravi Gulati gets the help he needs as he continues to struggle with his mental health.

Read more »

Major EastEnders characters facing death after devastating car crashEastEnders spoilers as 5 lives are on the line after Ravi, Priya, Nugget and Avani's car collided with Max and Cindy's in a shock crash.

Read more »

EastEnders star Jake Wood unveils striking portrait in honour of Dame Barbara WindsorEXCLUSIVE: Jake Wood opens up about the poignant art he has created in memory of his friend, the late Barbara Windsor, saying he hopes it captures her 'incredible energy'

Read more »

The first driver verdict on F1’s attempts to fix 2026 rule problemsAdam Cooper attended his first F1 race at Brands Hatch as a 10-year-old fan in 1976. He became a freelance journalist for Autosport magazine in 1985 while still at university, initially covering everything from club racing to the FIA World Sportscar Championship.

Read more »

EastEnders Car Crash Leaves Families in PerilA terrifying car crash in EastEnders puts two families at risk, stemming from Ravi Gulati's deteriorating mental health and a desperate attempt to seek help. The incident involves the Gulati and Branning-Beale families, with a flash-forward revealing some survivors but leaving others' fates uncertain.

Read more »