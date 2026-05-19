EastEnders Saga: Sid Owen Crashes £30k Boat, Spoils Business Venture in Drunken Mishap

EastEnders legend Sid Owen has been involved in a drunken boating mishap after hitting an overhanging tree and sinking his £30k boat. His latest business venture, the VIP tours along the River Thames near his home, has been ruined.

EastEnders legend Sid Owen managed to write off his £30k boat and spoil his latest business venture due to a drunken mishap . Sid had grand plans to host VIP tours along the stretch of the River Thames near his London home after purchasing a second-hand pleasure cruiser.

However, just days after the purchase, he crashed it into an overhanging tree, leading to significant damage. Sid, known for his role as Ricky Butcher in EastEnders, drank while on the water and lost control of the vessel, which quickly took on water. A witness, who immediately recognized Sid as Ricky from EastEnders, reported seeing him climb out of the boat after it ran aground and leave the scene.

The boat's owners will have to pay a large bill to remove their boat from the water and face potential fines from the Environment Agency. Sid's acting career, which took off in 1988 as Ricky Butcher, saw him featured in EastEnders for 11 years and in other TV shows like Celebrity MasterChef and Banged Up. His last acting job, alongside EastEnders, was in the short film Angels And Cowboys in 2016. Sid has not returned comment as of yet





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Sid Owen Eastenders Boating Mishap Drunken Mishap River Thames Patsy Palmer Bianca Jackson

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Michael Owen urges Man Utd to give loan star second chance next seasonMichael Owen believes Rasmus Hojlund could thrive in the current Manchester United team under Michael Carrick.

Read more »

Amanda Owen having 'sleepless nights' over 'deep emotional relationship'As her son Reuben launches his new show, the famed Yorkshire Shepherdess reveals how one particular emotional attachment brings her joy and torment in equal measure

Read more »

New £30k cabin and caravan Airbnb attraction could expand into villageOwner Craig Passey has relaunched two city Airbnb stays after thousands worth of refurbishment wok

Read more »

Bedrock and a hard place: Claude adventure leaves AWS user staring down $30K invoiceCAD: Cost Anomaly Detection or Create Astounding Debt?

Read more »