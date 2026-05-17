EastEnders star Jake Wood shuts down art exhibition after online accusations of AI use

Jake Wood, known for his role in the popular TV series, has been forced to shut down his art exhibition 'Icons' due to online accusations of using AI to create a birthday portrait of Sir David Attenborough. The EastEnders actor delved into the art world to raise funds for Dementia UK.

Jake Wood has been forced to shut down his art exhibition after 'horrid and abusive behavior' following AI claims caused the gallery to close his show.

The EastEnders star, 53, has been delving into the art world with the actor presenting his 'Icons' exhibition at the Indelible Fine Art gallery with profits raising money for Dementia UK. However, earlier this week Jake was hit with online accusations he used AI to create a birthday portrait of Sir David Attenborough, after selling the piece for £2,000.

The actor was forced to deny he relied on AI to complete the artwork, which had prints sold for £450 to raise money for Dementia UK. Despite the denial, it appears the backlash was too strong and on Saturday night the gallery made the decision to close the exhibition





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Jake Wood Eastenders Indelible Fine Art Icons Dementia UK AI Art Exhibition Online Accusations Portrait Creation David Attenborough

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