EastEnders Star Jake Wood to Honour Dame Barbara Windsor with Debut Art Exhibition Supporting Dementia UK

Jake Wood, best known for playing Max Branning in EastEnders, is launching his first art exhibition, 'ICONS', to benefit Dementia UK. The exhibition will feature a special print dedicated to his late friend and co-star, Dame Barbara Windsor, who passed away after a battle with dementia. The artwork celebrates defining figures in British culture and aims to raise awareness and funds for vital dementia support services.

Actor Jake Wood , known for his role in EastEnders, is set to unveil his debut art exhibition , 'ICONS', with a poignant dedication to his late friend and former co-star, Dame Barbara Windsor .

The exhibition, an invite-only event, will feature artwork celebrating influential figures in British culture, with a special print honouring Windsor, who sadly passed away in 2020 after a courageous battle with dementia. Wood’s artistic exploration aims to capture the essence of these iconic individuals and their impact on British identity and history.

A significant portion of the exhibition is timed to coincide with VE Day, featuring a central piece dedicated to Winston Churchill, a figure deeply connected to both national heritage and the city of Brighton. The initiative is deeply personal for Wood, stemming from his close relationship with Dame Barbara Windsor. He shared that his portrait of Windsor was an attempt to encapsulate her infectious joy and vibrant energy, qualities that resonated with everyone she encountered.

The artwork, inspired by a photograph taken in 2016 when she received her Damehood – shortly after her dementia diagnosis – is enhanced with bold colours to reflect her dynamic personality. Wood fondly remembers Windsor’s unwavering support when he first joined EastEnders, describing her as a mentor and a generous soul who encouraged him to remain true to himself. He recounted her advice to never compromise his authenticity, a principle he has carried throughout his career.

The exhibition will donate 10 percent of all sales to Dementia UK, a charity providing crucial support to individuals and families affected by the disease. Beyond the artistic and charitable aspects, the news also touches upon the legacy of Dame Barbara Windsor and the impact of her loss on those closest to her. Her widower, Scott Mitchell, inherited a substantial estate and generously donated to several charities, reflecting her lifelong commitment to philanthropy.

Mitchell has spoken openly about his ongoing grief and the enduring pain of losing his wife, finding solace in a new relationship with Tanya Franks, a former EastEnders colleague. He emphasizes that while the pain of loss never fully disappears, he strives to carry her memory with him every day.

The exhibition serves as a powerful tribute to Windsor’s life, legacy, and the importance of continued support for dementia research and care, while simultaneously showcasing Wood’s emerging talent as an artist and his dedication to a cause close to his heart. The event promises to be a moving and inspiring celebration of British icons and the enduring power of human connection





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