EastEnders star Lacey Turner reportedly signs up for Strictly Come Dancing

Lacey Turner, known for her role as Stacey Slater on EastEnders, has reportedly joined the upcoming series of Strictly Come Dancing during her break from the soap. The news comes alongside hints from Denise Welch about her possible participation and the announcement of new hosts Emma Willis, Johannes Radebe, and Josh Widdicombe.

EastEnders star Lacey Turner has reportedly signed up to star on the upcoming series of Strictly Come Dancing . The 38-year-old actress is currently on an extended break from playing her iconic character Stacey Slater on the BBC soap and is eager to use her time away to train for the dance competition, which is set to begin in September.

Turner is said to be excited to learn to dance, and BBC producers are thrilled at the prospect of fans getting to know her personality outside of Albert Square. A TV insider told The Sun that Strictly bosses are delighted to secure Turner for the series, especially given her large fan base from her long-running role on EastEnders. The source described her as down-to-earth and noted that viewers will be excited to see her personality away from the soap.

Turner has reportedly cherished her time off screen to focus on parenting, but feels that now is the perfect moment to try something different and learn to dance before she reprises her role on EastEnders. This is not the first time Turner has been approached for Strictly. Back in 2017, she revealed that she had turned down an offer from the show, admitting that she did not have the guts to participate.

At the time, she said she thought it was a great show to do as participants learn a new skill, but she considered herself rubbish at dancing. The Daily Mail has reached out to Turner and BBC representatives for comment.

Meanwhile, speculation continues about the 2026 celebrity lineup, which has not yet been announced following a major shake-up of the hit show by the BBC. Denise Welch recently dropped a huge hint that she is in talks for this year's Strictly Come Dancing. When asked about her potential involvement, Welch told The Sun that she was pleading the fifth on the matter, adding a playful bye.

Strictly has often cast people from the ITV talk show Loose Women, including past contestants like Kaye Adams, Ruth Langsford, and Judi Love. Despite hinting at a reality show appearance, Welch insists that her focus remains on acting, with several upcoming projects in the pipeline. In other Strictly news, earlier this month, presenter Emma Willis, professional dancer Johannes Radebe, and comedian Josh Widdicombe were announced as the new hosts of the show.

The trio will take over from outgoing hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman, who stepped down at the end of last year after a rigorous audition process. The news was confirmed on Strictly's official Instagram page, with the caption reading: It's official... September 2026. In a video, Emma and Johannes kissed each other on the cheek as they sat on stools, before Josh was invited to join them.

Emma expressed her excitement, saying she has cheered and danced along from her sofa for years and cannot quite comprehend stepping into the Strictly ballroom. She acknowledged the difficulty of filling the shoes left by Tess and Claudia and expressed hope that the new team can steer the ship beautifully into this new chapter.

Josh, who competed as a contestant on the 2024 Christmas special, said he was giddy with excitement to have won a presenting slot, calling dancing the Charleston dressed as a penguin his career high point. Johannes said the opportunity to host was beyond anything he ever imagined, noting that the show has always stood for joy, heart, and togetherness. He feels deeply honoured to help carry that magic forward alongside Emma and Josh, ready with sequins and nerves





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