EastEnders Star Michelle Collins Injured After Fall, Shares Heartfelt Tribute to Late Dog

Actress Michelle Collins, known for her role in EastEnders, was recently seen on crutches after a fall and shared details of the incident and a tribute to her deceased dog, Humphrey.

Michelle Collins , the actress known for her role as Cindy Beale in the BBC soap opera EastEnders, was recently seen using crutches after a fall that resulted in a visit to the Accident and Emergency department. The incident occurred over the weekend when Collins, 63, attempted to prevent her pet dog, Peggy, from running out of a door. The actress sustained a significant knee injury in the process.

She shared details of the incident and her subsequent hospital visit on social media, expressing her gratitude to the medical staff for their care and humorously anticipating filming scenes for EastEnders while seated. The incident has left her in discomfort, requiring crutches as she navigated to her parked car, with the actress seen in a long leather trench coat, brown roll neck jumper, black midi skirt, comfortable flat shoes, and chunky sunglasses. Following the accident, she was rushed to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Norfolk and she shared pictures, one of her in a wheelchair and another with a leg brace. The actress expressed her gratitude for the care she received, also referencing her local hospital, Finchley Memorial Hospital, for their excellent service as well and she was thankful for having them nearby. She jokingly mentioned that her upcoming scenes on EastEnders would have to be filmed while she's sitting down due to her injury.\Adding to the weekend's events, Collins shared a poignant moment from her trip to Norfolk. She revealed that she scattered the ashes of her beloved rescue dog, Humphrey, on the beach. Humphrey, a cherished companion of 16 years, had recently passed away, and the Norfolk beach was a place he loved to visit. The actress shared how much she missed Humphrey and the special bond they shared. Earlier, Collins shared the sad news of Humphrey's passing last month. Collins expressed her deep sorrow over the loss of Humphrey, sharing a heartfelt tribute on Instagram. The tribute included a series of photos of Humphrey throughout his life. She wrote about his presence in her life for the past 16 years, coming into her life through the rescue charity alldogsmatter. She highlighted his constant companionship, from dressing rooms to shopping trips and theatre tours. She noted how he brought smiles to many people, children and adults alike, due to his gentle nature. Collins also mentioned her husband, Mike, and his close bond with Humphrey, and how he often accompanied Mike. She described the deep sadness of his absence and shared that Humphrey was her favourite hello and her hardest goodbye.\The EastEnders star has had a recent time of both physical challenges and emotional loss. Collins shared a series of photos on her Instagram, documenting the recent events. Collins was spotted making her way back to her car after the A&E visit, visibly in pain, and using crutches. Her attire included a smart, yet casual ensemble of layers, including a leather trench coat, and sunglasses, demonstrating that even in times of injury, she still maintains her impeccable style. The actress's ability to maintain a sense of humor, as well as her openness in sharing both her medical and emotional experiences, resonated with her followers. Collins' experience underscores the realities of life, embracing both the highs and lows, from a painful fall, hospital visits, and a deep, personal loss, while still managing to maintain grace and a positive outlook. She acknowledged the support of medical professionals, and shared the ways that her life was touched by her companions, both human and canine. Collins' fans have come to appreciate her honesty and her sharing of her life experiences





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