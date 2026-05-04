EastEnders Star Pam St Clement to Return to TV in Raunchy Disney+ Drama Rivals

Pam St Clement, famed for her role as Pat Butcher in EastEnders, is set to make a cameo appearance in the second season of the hit Disney+ series Rivals. The show, based on Jilly Cooper's novel, is known for its steamy scenes and complex characters, with cast members including Aidan Turner and Emily Atack also discussing their roles and the show's provocative themes.

EastEnders icon Pam St Clement is poised for a television resurgence in the upcoming season of Rivals , a comedy-drama that has quickly captivated audiences. The series, adapted from Dame Jilly Cooper 's 1988 novel, premiered on Disney+ in October 2024 and garnered immediate acclaim, concluding its initial eight-episode run in December 2024 before being swiftly renewed for a second season.

Reports from The Sun indicate that Pam, 83, celebrated for her portrayal of Pat Butcher in the long-running BBC soap opera, will make a guest appearance in the new installment. The storyline promises a humorous encounter between Pam's character and a nude Aidan Turner, who embodies the television personality Declan O'Hara. In a delightful twist, her character mistakenly identifies Turner as a familiar face, prompting her to inquire, 'Is that Terry Wogan?

' – a nod to the beloved Irish broadcaster. This cameo is anticipated to resonate with both fans of Rivals and devoted viewers of EastEnders, adding a layer of nostalgic charm to the already compelling narrative. The show's executive producer, Dominic Treadwell-Collins, a former writer and producer on EastEnders, is credited with persuading St Clement to join the cast, highlighting the show's ability to attract established talent.

The second season of Rivals is shaping up to be even more provocative than its predecessor, with cast members openly discussing the show's exploration of complex relationships and intimate scenes. Danny Dyer, playing the role of electronics magnate Freddie Jones, reveals that the storyline delves into the intricacies of an affair between his character and romance novelist Lizzie Vereker (Katherine Parkinson). Dyer notes that audiences are surprisingly invested in the illicit romance, observing that 'people are rooting for infidelity.

' Aidan Turner, as television journalist Declan, shares details of a particularly sensual shower scene with his on-screen wife, Maud (Victoria Smurfit), describing the experience as 'fun' and attributing their comfortable dynamic to a shared Irish heritage. The production is not shying away from portraying the raw emotions and physical desires of its characters, promising a season filled with dramatic tension and steamy encounters.

The willingness of the cast to discuss these aspects of the show has generated significant buzz and anticipation among viewers. Emily Atack, known for her role as Charlotte Hinchcliffe in The Inbetweeners, portrays the alluring Sarah Stratton, a character she describes as 'an absolute f***ing nightmare' – yet one that resonates with audiences seeking more nuanced and flawed female representation.

Atack discusses a challenging dinner party scene that required intense preparation and emotional vulnerability, culminating in a genuine breakdown during filming. She reflects on the evolving acceptance of characters like Sarah, who embrace their sexuality and defy conventional expectations. Atack's willingness to embody such a complex and unapologetic character underscores the show's commitment to exploring the complexities of human desire and societal norms.

The return of Rivals on May 15th on Disney+ promises a captivating blend of humor, drama, and sensuality, with a stellar cast and a storyline that is sure to spark conversation and intrigue. The show's exploration of infidelity, ambition, and the pursuit of pleasure is poised to make it a must-watch event for television audiences





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Pam St Clement Rivals Disney+ Aidan Turner Emily Atack Eastenders Jilly Cooper Danny Dyer Television Drama

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