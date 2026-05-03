EastEnders Star Ricky Groves Sells Beloved Possessions to Raise Cash

Former EastEnders actor Ricky Groves is auctioning off a wide range of personal items, props from the show, and movie memorabilia, including a Queen Vic sign and Strictly Come Dancing shoes, to generate funds. The sale reveals details about his career and personal life, including his split from wife Hannah Waterman.

Former EastEnders actor Ricky Groves , known for his nine-year portrayal of Gary Hobbs, is selling off a diverse collection of personal belongings, props from his acting career, and movie memorabilia in an effort to raise funds.

The sale includes items spanning his time on the popular BBC soap opera, his appearance on Strictly Come Dancing, and even pieces connected to James Bond films. Groves, who was let go from EastEnders in 2009, has been parting with cherished possessions through Ryedale Auctioneers in Kirkbymoorside, North Yorkshire, and other avenues. The auctioneer's recent sales reveal a fascinating glimpse into the actor’s life and career, showcasing a range of items from the iconic to the quirky.

Among the notable items sold were a salvaged outdoor sign from the Queen Victoria pub, famously burned down in an EastEnders storyline, which fetched £200. A neon sign and laminated opening times sign from Laura’s cafe, a significant location within the soap, together sold for £440. Reflecting his participation in the seventh series of Strictly Come Dancing, Groves also sold his dance shoes, lanyard, and a signed framed photograph of all the contestants and their professional partners for £42.

The auction wasn’t limited to television memorabilia; a pair of Union Jack shorts signed by Olympic athletes Steve Cram and Sally Gunnell garnered £50, while a collection of empty Jean Paul Gautier perfume bottles went for £28. A particularly intriguing item was a Mercedes Benz hood ornament originating from a car featured in the James Bond film Octopussy, accompanied by a personalized letter from stunt driver Clive Noy, which sold for £190.

Beyond these highlights, the sale encompassed a wide array of personal items including fly fishing rods, furniture like chairs and a TV entertainment system (£800), glassware, kitchenware, a Copeland Spode Wicker Dale tea set, a wicker basket, German WW1 swords, a Paddington Bear set, and a coin collection featuring a Jack Nicklaus Scottish 5 pound banknote. Groves’s career trajectory has been marked by both professional success and personal challenges.

He initially joined EastEnders as part of the Slater family, marrying Lynn (Elaine Lordan) and subsequently engaging in several relationships, most notably with Dawn Swann (Kara Tointon). Following his departure from the show, he appeared on Celebrity Coach Trip and Strictly Come Dancing, and made a brief return to EastEnders in February 2025.

However, his personal life took a tumultuous turn when his marriage to fellow EastEnders actress Hannah Waterman, who played Laura Beale, ended in 2009 following her admission of an affair with Huw Higginson. The couple had a son together before relocating to Australia, where they married. Waterman’s dramatic weight loss, documented in a fitness DVD, also became a point of contention in their relationship, with Groves attributing the breakup to her focus on fitness.

Waterman subsequently found happiness with Higginson, who had previously been married to Geraldine Dove-Higginson. The complex web of relationships and the public nature of the split underscore the challenges faced by those in the spotlight. The sale of these items represents not just a financial endeavor for Groves, but also a potential closing of a chapter in his life, offering fans a chance to own a piece of his history





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