EastEnders Star Rita Simons Marries 'Best Friend' in Beautiful Wedding Ceremony

EastEnders legend Rita Simons tied the knot with longtime partner Ben Harlow in a charming and intimate ceremony. The actress shared stunning photos from her wedding day, expressing her overwhelming joy and gratitude to her loved ones.

EastEnders icon Rita Simons has embarked on a new chapter, exchanging vows with her longtime partner, Ben Harlow, in a charming wedding ceremony. The 48-year-old actress, painted a picture of pure joy on her special day, surrounded by her celebrity friends and family. Rita took to social media to share a glimpse into her magical day, showcasing her breathtaking bridal attire.

Accompanying a stunning photograph, she penned a heartfelt message, expressing the overwhelming joy of marrying her best friend. 'Well, this happened yesterday! I married my best friend @benjyharlow,' she wrote, adding, 'Just a little teaser before I have the good stuff from @the.event.editor content creator. I can't even put into words how special our day was....mostly because we have the most incredible bunch of humans who love us unconditionally and who were prepared to travel to @hiddenriverbarn from all over the world to share our day. We love you all. You know who you are ...sorry there's gonna be a ton of pics to follow!'Rita's gratitude extended to her children, whom she affectionately dubbed the 'stars' of the day. She also showered praise on the wedding planners, dress designers, and makeup artist who contributed to making her dream wedding a reality. A special shout-out was given to the band whose music set the perfect ambiance for the celebration. Adding a heartwarming touch, Rita expressed her sincere appreciation to Duncan James, the renowned singer from the pop group Blue, for having the honor of giving her away on her wedding day. Duncan reciprocated her sentiments, showering his well wishes on the newlyweds. Several of Rita's famous friends rushed to the comments section to express their heartfelt congratulations. Among them were Ellie Dadd, who portrays Rita's on-screen daughter Amy Mitchell in EastEnders, and former EastEnders star Ricky Norwood. Rita's character, Roxy Mitchell, faced a tragic end in 2017 alongside her on-screen sister, Ronnie. However, her hope was that some of her EastEnders co-stars would be present to celebrate this special occasion. She revealed that Samantha Womack, Larry Lamb, and Glynis Barber were expected to attend, acknowledging their significant roles in the show as her on-screen parents and sister. Adding a sentimental touch, her twin daughters, Jaimee and Maiya, served as bridesmaids. The 18-year-old twins are from her previous marriage and brought an extra layer of familial warmth to the wedding day





OK_Magazine / 🏆 12. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Rita Simons Eastenders Wedding Celebrity Marriage

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

EastEnders fans predict icon's return as TV star exits her other major roleEastEnders fans have speculated that a major return might be on the cards in the wake of a beloved star leaving another soap.

Read more »

Spurs Star Xavi Simons Wears Different Nation's Flag on His BootsXavi Simons made his Spurs debut on Saturday and fans noticed the flag on his boots.

Read more »

EastEnders icon Rita Simons marries partner of 5yrs as famous pal gives her awayEastEnders legend Rita Simons has tied the knot with her partner and 'best friend' Ben Harlow in a beautiful ceremony, where her famous pal gave her away

Read more »

EastEnders star Max Bowden 'splits from co-star girlfriend after six months'Max Bowden has split from his co-star girlfriend Tori Allen-Martin after six months. This comes as he's due to make his EastEnders comeback

Read more »

The real reason Xavi Simons joined Tottenham instead of ChelseaThe agent of Xavi Simons has opened up on his client's move to Tottenham after weeks of talks with Chelsea.

Read more »

EastEnders' Rita Simons walked down the aisle by iconic popstar at her weddingHollyoaks and EastEnders star Rita Simons got married this week to a fellow actor – and had an iconic 2000s popstar walk her down the aisle.

Read more »