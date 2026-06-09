EastEnders Star Rita Simons Shares Journey of Acceptance with Severe Scoliosis During Awareness Month

Actress Rita Simons has detailed her long-term battle with scoliosis, from years of body shame to embracing her 'wonderful wonky body.' She discussed the significant pain and practical difficulties of the condition, her decision to have a breast reduction to ease back strain, and her commitment to managing the incurable curve through exercise and lifestyle changes, while advocating for greater awareness of adult scoliosis.

Rita Simons , the 49-year-old EastEnders star, has opened up about her personal journey with scoliosis in honor of Scoliosis Awareness Month . In a candid Instagram post, she shared an X-ray image revealing the significant curvature of her spine, measuring 54 and 52 degrees, and described her path from shame and envy of others' 'normal' backs to a place of acceptance and celebration of her 'wonderful wonky body.

' For years, Simons struggled with the practical challenges of the condition, such as finding clothes that fit properly and the constant need to explain her limitations during wardrobe fittings for her acting work. The physical burden was compounded by chronic pain, particularly exacerbated by having a larger chest, which she addressed earlier this year by undergoing a breast reduction surgery. She credits the procedure with enormously helping to alleviate the load on her back.

Simons emphasized that her body 'just didn't hang right and it never will,' but she has made peace with that reality. She extended a message of solidarity to others with scoliosis, referring to them as her 'scolisisters,' and to anyone who has ever wished for a different body, noting that the goal may not be constant self-love but rather making peace with one's given body. Her history with the condition dates back to a diagnosis at age 19.

She has previously described being in a 'whole world of pain,' with her spine now forming a 'big old S.' Because she is not a candidate for spinal surgery due to the state of her back, her focus remains on pain management and slowing the progression of the curves through diligent exercise, physiotherapy, and strengthening routines. She has also made broader lifestyle changes, including quitting vaping, alcohol, and sugar, as part of an effort to remove things that do not serve her well-being.

Simons uses her platform to raise awareness about adult scoliosis, a topic she feels is not discussed enough, highlighting the unique curveballs women with the condition can face, such as the decision for breast reduction. She consistently stresses the importance of training correctly for those with scoliosis to maintain mobility and reduce pain





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Rita Simons Scoliosis Scoliosis Awareness Month Breast Reduction Chronic Pain Body Positivity Eastenders Spine Curvature Adult Scoliosis Physiotherapy

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