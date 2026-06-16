EastEnders Star Shana Swash Expecting Second Child with Partner Nick Jones

Shana Swash, sister of Joe Swash and former EastEnders child actress, announced her pregnancy with baby number two. The news was shared via Instagram, featuring her partner Nick Jones and their daughter Kitty. The update coincides with ongoing media focus on her brother Joe's family life and reality TV series.

Shana Swash , the former EastEnders child star and sister of Joe Swash , has announced that she is expecting her second child with partner Nick Jones .

The 25-year-old actress shared the exciting news on Instagram with a sweet black and white photograph featuring herself, Nick, and their two-year-old daughter, Kitty. In the caption, Shana playfully declared that Kitty has accepted a new role as Big Sister, with a start date set for December 2026. Nick Jones expressed his joy in the comments, praising Shana as an amazing mother and expressing anticipation for their growing family of four.

Shana's older sister, Casie Swash, also responded with heartfelt excitement, looking forward to welcoming another little family member. Friends and fans quickly flooded the post with congratulatory messages, celebrating the impending arrival of the new baby. Shana Swash is known for her role as Demi Miller in the BBC soap opera EastEnders, where she acted alongside her brother Joe, who played Mickey Miller, from 2004 to 2006.

Following her time on the show, she ventured into entrepreneurship, launching her own coffee business during the COVID-19 pandemic. She has previously described the freedom of being self-employed, which allows her to balance work and family life flexibly. Shana and Nick welcomed their daughter Kitty in December 2023, marking their first child together. This announcement comes amid ongoing public discussion about Shana's brother, Joe Swash, and his wife, television personality Stacey Solomon.

The couple, who married in a ceremony in 2022, have faced recent rumors about marital difficulties, partly stemming from revelations that they had not yet formally registered their marriage. Stacey Solomon publicly addressed these speculations, dismissing divorce rumors and candidly discussing the natural ebbs and flows of any relationship. She affirmed her continued attraction to Joe while also acknowledging moments of friction.

The family, which includes Joe's son Harry and Stacey's sons Zachary and Leighton, along with their three younger children Rex, Rose, and Belle, is also the subject of their popular reality TV series. Production for the show's third season was briefly delayed due to reported tensions at home but has since resumed, with the BBC confirming its renewal. The series documents the daily lives of the blended family at their home, Pickle Cottage





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Shana Swash Pregnancy Second Child Nick Jones Kitty Joe Swash Eastenders Demi Miller Stacey Solomon Family

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