EastEnders star Sid Owen blames 'dodgy fan belt' for boat crash, faces loss of money and potential fine

EastEnders star Sid Owen's boat, which he crashed 20 minutes after being handed the keys, was pictured being towed from Sunbury Lock at Walton-on-Thames, Surrey on Bank Holiday Monday. Sid blamed a 'dodgy fan belt' as the cause for the crash, which was laughed off by the vessels' former owner. Men were spotted in high vis jackets removing the sunken boat from the Thames as they used ropes to pull it from its partially sunken position. The accident took place on Monday - just 20 minutes after Sid was handed the keys in a Surbiton pub, according to the man who sold it to him, Mark Hayes. Sid faces the loss of the money he paid for the vessel - and potentially a hefty fine from the Environment Agency for abandoning a semi-submerged boat in the Thames.

EastEnders star Sid Owen 's boat, which he crashed 20 minutes after being handed the keys, was pictured being towed from Sunbury Lock at Walton-on-Thames, Surrey on Bank Holiday Monday.

On Tuesday, it was revealed the actor, 54, had managed to write off his boat, named Rolling On The River, and scuppered his latest business venture in a drunken incident, however he has now staunchly denied that he was inebriated. Sid instead blamed a 'dodgy fan belt' as the cause for the crash, which was laughed off by the vessels' former owner.

Men were spotted in high vis jackets removing the sunken boat from the Thames as they used ropes to pull it from its partially sunken position. The accident took place on Monday - just 20 minutes after Sid was handed the keys in a Surbiton pub, according to the man who sold it to him, Mark Hayes. Mr Hayes claims Sid's business partner purchased the 'Rolling on the River' last Thursday with the intention of renting it out to day-trippers.

But sources close to the soap veteran claim a mechanical fault caused the cruiser to drift into a river bank and hit a tree, tearing a hole in the hull, during its first outing with the actor behind the wheel. After crashing the boat, Sid was seen fleeing the scene and witnesses claim he looked worse for wear.

Insiders said that Sid is now locked in a 'dispute' with the former owner amid uncertainty as to who will pay for the ship to be removed from the Thames, and potentially face a hefty fine from the Environment Agency for abandoning a semi-submerged boat. But speaking to The Daily Mail, Mr Hayes says the Ricky Butcher star is solely to blame for the boat's demise. He said: 'Sid drove the boat like an idiot, that's why it sank.

'He took the boat for a spin about 20 minutes after I gave him the keys after he'd been on the beers. Sid instead blamed a 'dodgy fan belt' as the cause for the crash, which was laughed off by the vessels' former owner. Men were spotted in high vis jackets removing the sunken boat from the Thames as they used ropes to pull it from its partially sunken position.

Former owner Mr Hayes claims Sid's business partner purchased the 'Rolling on the River' last Thursday with the intention of renting it out to day-trippers. Speaking to The Daily Mail, Mr Hayes says the Ricky Butcher star is solely to blame for the boat's demise. He said: 'Sid drove the boat like an idiot, that's why it sank.

'He took the boat for a spin about 20 minutes after I gave him the keys after he'd been on the beers. Sid instead blamed a 'dodgy fan belt' as the cause for the crash, which was laughed off by the vessels' former owner. Men were spotted in high vis jackets removing the sunken boat from the Thames as they used ropes to pull it from its partially sunken position.

A representative for Sid has been contacted by the Daily Mail for comment. Mr Hayes claims Sid paid £10,000 for the boat, not £30,000 as originally reported, and says he has the sales invoice and receipts to prove it. He also alleges Sid did not have relevant driving experience, saying the former I'm A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! star had only previously used 'go-boats on Kingston river.

' Sid purchased the boat with a business partner with the intention of renting it out to day-trippers. Blaming Owen, Mr Hayes said: 'Sid drove the boat like an idiot, that's why it sank.

He took the boat for a spin about 20 minutes after I gave him the keys after he'd been on the beers Owen and a business partner had bought the boat for £30,000 with the intention of using it for pleasure tours, renting it out to day trippers as a business venture. The actor faces the loss of the money he paid for the vessel - and potentially a hefty fine from the Environment Agency for abandoning a semi-submerged boat in the Thames.

An Instagram account advertising the boat's VIP tours shows photos of the vessel's interiors and of it moored up at a marina with instructions to 'DM for prices and dates.

' The second-hand vessel, which is worth £115,000 new, is now a 'total write off' having gradually submerged into the Thames. One witness said: 'There was an almighty banging noise.

'Next thing, the boat has run aground close to the river bank and someone was climbing out — I couldn't believe it when I realised who it was. 'He's very recognisable, and I just knew him straight away as Ricky from EastEnder





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Eastenders Sid Owen Boat Crash Dodgy Fan Belt Loss Of Money Potential Fine Environment Agency

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