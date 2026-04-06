Easter Decor Verdict: Interiors Expert Reveals Celebrity Holiday Style Hits and Misses

An interiors expert analyzes celebrity Easter decor, highlighting the best and worst examples of seasonal styling, judging simplicity, execution, and overall aesthetic. From Ruth Langsford's dated setup to Elizabeth Hurley's charming simplicity, Jordana Ashkenazi offers a definitive verdict on the holiday's most stylish and least impressive displays.

UK interiors expert Jordana Ashkenazi shared her critique of celebrity Easter decor, assessing which stars achieved effortless elegance and which fell short with their festive arrangements. Ashkenazi highlighted a range of celebrity Easter setups, noting the importance of simplicity and considered design in creating a chic and inviting atmosphere for the holiday.

Her analysis considered elements such as floral arrangements, decorative props, and the overall aesthetic of each celebrity's Easter display, offering insights into the dos and don'ts of stylish seasonal decorating. She emphasized that a well-executed Easter setup should feel less 'overdone' and more 'effortlessly chic,' reflecting a sense of genuine joy and celebration rather than a cluttered, dated aesthetic. \Ruth Langsford's Easter decor, featuring daffodils, yellow tones, and spring florals, was deemed 'dated' by Ashkenazi. The interiors expert found the execution of Langsford's decor 'overworked,' with repeated vases and a lack of variation, leading to a cluttered and confused appearance. The bunny and chick ornaments were criticized for resembling decor 'straight out of a box from 1989,' lacking a sense of nostalgia and appearing stuck in the past. This, combined with the glossy dark sideboard, contributed to an overall impression of a dated and uninspired setup. In contrast, Elizabeth Hurley's approach was praised for its simplicity and charm. Ashkenazi admired the refreshing simplicity of Hurley's setup, which included spring flowers and a classic Lindt bunny, creating a genuinely happy and relaxed moment. This approach highlighted that a full Easter tablescape isn't always necessary for impact. Hurley's effortless and sweet aesthetic, along with her son, contributed to the overall success of the setup. \Mrs Hinch's Easter setup, with its life-size bunny and festive balloons, was praised for its family-focused and energetic atmosphere. Ashkenazi acknowledged the fun and playful touches that clearly catered to children. However, from a design perspective, the decor was considered basic, resembling a party shop more than anything curated or elevated. The decorations felt like classic seasonal items picked up in a rush, lacking layering, contrast, and a sense of composition. While acknowledging the effort and spirit, Ashkenazi found the execution fell short, highlighting that the setup, though enjoyable, did not translate as particularly stylish or considered. The influencer's homeware presence in stores was noted as a nice personal tie-in to the theme. Ultimately, Ashkenazi's critique served as a guide for achieving Easter excellence, distinguishing between stylish and dated approaches to holiday decorating





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