Easter Rave Turns Violent: Police Clash with Revellers in Dorset Village

An illegal 24-hour rave in East Lulworth, Dorset, ended with clashes between police and revellers, leading to arrests and the seizure of equipment. The event disrupted the village and caused significant issues for local residents.

An illegal 24-hour Easter rave in the rural village of East Lulworth , Dorset , turned violent as police attempted to shut down the event. Approximately 2,000 people attended the rave, known as EggTek, which began late Saturday night and continued through Sunday morning. The event, held in a field near a British Army base, featured loud trance music that reportedly woke residents up to five miles away. Dorset Police were initially called to the scene around 11:45 PM on Saturday.

Officers attempted to disperse the crowd peacefully, but were met with hostility, with revellers throwing missiles, including plastic bottles and cans, at them. One officer was also assaulted during the intervention. Despite warnings, the crowd refused to leave, prompting a more robust response from police. Officers from Dorset Police were joined by colleagues from other forces, who moved in to seize the sound equipment and disperse the crowd. Footage on social media showed ravers pushing against riot police shields and inhaling nitrous oxide from balloons, while a police helicopter hovered overhead. The police intervention resulted in the seizure of equipment under section 64 of the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act 1994, and 10 arrests were made for offences including driving under the influence and assaulting an emergency worker. The local community expressed relief that the rave was brought to an end, highlighting the disruption caused to the village and the potential for damage to the surrounding area.\The illegal rave caused significant disruption to the tranquil village of East Lulworth, a community of around 240 residents. The loud music, described as 'thumping bass', kept some residents awake throughout the night, causing distress and headaches. Local resident Jennifer Hyde described being woken up at 5 AM by the noise, which she stated continued until 7 AM. Residents also reported that the rave caused impassable local roads and distressed livestock. This is not the first time the area has been the site of illegal raves, with such events occurring during bank holiday weekends in previous years. These raves cause significant disruption to the local community, including noise pollution, traffic congestion, and potential damage to the environment. The events are often organized without regard for local residents and the law, and the clean-up costs ultimately fall on taxpayers. Police have emphasised the illegality of the events and the importance of ensuring the safety of everyone. The police spokesperson reiterated that violence against officers will not be tolerated.\Following the police intervention, Dorset Police issued a statement commending the actions of the officers involved in bringing the unauthorized music event to a safe conclusion. The police expressed gratitude to all those involved in the operation. The statement also highlighted the potential for similar events to occur in the future, warning that police would continue to respond to ensure the safety of communities. Police also emphasized the illegality of such events. This recent event demonstrates the challenges faced by law enforcement in managing illegal gatherings and the impact these events can have on local communities. The incident underscores the importance of public safety and the need for a coordinated response to prevent such occurrences. The actions of the revellers, including the assault on an officer and the throwing of missiles, are unacceptable and highlight the inherent risks associated with illegal events of this nature. The police have reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining order and upholding the law, and to protect the residents of East Lulworth and the surrounding areas





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