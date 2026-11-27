EasyJet Airbus A321neo returns to Edinburgh Airport after engine failure and loud bang. Passengers describe terror as flight lands safely following technical emergency.

Passengers aboard EasyJet Flight EZY816 experienced a frightening mid-air emergency shortly after departing from Edinburgh International Airport on Thursday evening. The Airbus A321neo aircraft was forced to declare an emergency and return to Scotland after reporting an engine failure during its initial climb. The incident, which occurred just before 9pm, left travelers terrified and residents on the ground shaken by a loud explosion heard miles away.

Technical Failure Triggers Emergency Alert

Data from the Aircraft Communications Addressing and Reporting System revealed that engine number one stalled only two minutes after takeoff. The system also reported that the exhaust gas temperature exceeded safe limits before the crew was forced to shut down the affected engine. To signal the severity of the situation to air traffic control, the pilot activated a Squawk 7700 emergency alert, the international aviation code for a general emergency requiring immediate assistance.

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Passenger Accounts of Terror and Silence

Bradley Jennings, a passenger on board the twin-jet airliner bound for London Gatwick, described the experience as absolutely terrifying. He reported hearing a huge bang and noted that he and his wife received no updates from the crew for thirty minutes, leading to heightened anxiety. Jennings stated that his wife suffered a panic attack during the uncertainty, though he praised the staff for being calm and reassuring despite the scary nature of the event.

Ground Witnesses Hear Loud Bangs and Bangs

Residents living in Livingstone, located ten miles from the airport, also reported hearing the noise and likened it to a big shotgun blast or fireworks going off. One woman expressed shock, stating she feared the plane was coming down on her house. Another witness in Ladywell said her dog barked at the noise, initially thinking the fireworks had started again. The sound was so distinct that multiple witnesses confirmed they heard the event clearly from their homes.

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Safe Landing and Official Company Response

After circling above the capital for approximately forty-five minutes, the aircraft landed safely at Edinburgh International Airport. Following the landing, the pilot used the intercom to inform passengers about the engine failure on the left side of the aircraft. He urged everyone not to be alarmed and explained that fire crews would be waiting on the tarmac to inspect the plane as a standard precautionary measure upon arrival.

Airport Operations Continue Without Delay

EasyJet confirmed that Flight EZY816 was required to return to Edinburgh due to a technical issue and landed normally. A company spokesman emphasized that the flight was met by emergency services in line with standard procedures and that a replacement aircraft was arranged to operate the service to London Gatwick later that evening. The airline reiterated that the safety and wellbeing of customers and crew is their highest priority.

Standard Procedures Followed by Authorities

Edinburgh Airport officials stated that their teams responded to the aircraft issue in accordance with standard operating procedures. A spokesman for the airport confirmed that while emergency services attended to the plane, there was no impact on general airport operations. Police Scotland was also made aware of the incident, ensuring all relevant authorities were coordinated during the resolution of the technical fault.