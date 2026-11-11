EasyJet shareholders approve £5.7bn Apollo takeover, ending 26‑year London stock‑market listing

EasyJet shareholders approved a £5.7 billion takeover by US private‑equity firm Apollo, after a 97.07% vote in favour. The deal will close by end‑March 2025, see the airline leave the London market and may cut up to 50 head‑office roles.

EasyJet shareholders have approved a £5.7 billion takeover by US private‑equity firm Apollo, after a 97.07 % vote in favour at a meeting of investors on Wednesday.

The deal will end the airline's more than 26 years on the London stock market and place EasyJet under US ownership. The carrier said the acquisition will be completed by the end of March next year, giving the transition a clear timetable. The offer, which values the company at 715p per share, was agreed by the board in August and has attracted backing from the airline's founder, Sir Stelios Haji‑Ioannou, and his family.

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Apollo Emerges as Top Bidder After Castlelake Withdrawal

Apollo, which also owns The Restaurant Group - operators of brands such as Wagamama - secured the deal after a bidding contest with US investment firm Castlelake. Castlelake had previously tabled a £5.5 billion proposal, valuing EasyJet at 690p a share, but withdrew from the e‑lection in August. The takeover may bring operational changes, with estimates suggesting up to about 50 head‑office positions could be cut from the 2,300‑strong staff.

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The company has not confirmed the scale of any reduction, but the potential restructuring is a recurring theme in such transitions. EasyJet was founded in 1995 by Sir Stelios Haji‑Ioannou as a low‑cost alternative to British Airways. Since then it has grown into one of Europe's largest networks, providing services to thousands of airports across the continent. Despite a robust history on the London market, the decision to accept Apollo's offer marks a strategic shift into a different ownership model.

The airline's shareholders, who own a small percentage of the company, voted overwhelmingly in favour, with only 2.93 % voting against. The move signals confidence in Apollo's resources and experience in the airline sector. Apollo's involvement is expected to bring a new capital structure and potential for growth. The firm has a track record in the aviation industry, having acquired and turned around several airlines worldwide.

Strategic Shift and Future Prospects Under New Ownership

With the takeover in motion, EasyJet's future will see a new board and the removal of its London listing. The company will become a privately held entity, focusing on expanding its route network and improving fleet efficiency under Apollo's umbrella. The strategic implications of the deal may extend beyond organisational changes. Analysts suggest that Apollo may leverage its network of partners and investors to streamline operations and reduce costs, thereby enhancing profitability for EasyJet's shareholders.

The airline's shareholders and employees have expressed optimism about the potential for increased investment and stability under Apollo's stewardship. In summary, EasyJet shareholders have cleared a £5.7 billion deal with US private‑equity group Apollo, concluding the airline's London market presence and opening a new chapter under US ownership, with a potential head‑office restructuring and a timetable that sets completion for the end of March.