easyJet Plane Diverted to Rome After Power Bank Found in Hold

An easyJet plane carrying 180 passengers was diverted to Rome after a power bank was found in the hold. The flight was jetted off from Hurghada, Egypt, to London Luton Airport on Tuesday, May 19. But, the journey soon took a turn when a traveller notified cabin crew that they had a portable charger in use in the hold of the plane. The captain then decided to divert the flight three hours into the trip and landed safely at Rome Fiumicino 20 minutes later.

An easyJet plane carrying 180 passengers was diverted to Rome after a power bank was found in the hold. Flight EZY2618 jetted off from Hurghada, Egypt , to London Luton Airport on Tuesday, May 19.

But, the journey soon took a turn when a traveller notified cabin crew that they had a portable charger in use in the hold of the plane. The captain then decided to divert the flight three hours into the trip and landed safely at Rome Fiumicino 20 minutes later. Passengers were moved to a flight to Luton the following day at 2pm and provided with overnight accommodation.

Many airlines have tightened their rules regarding power banks on planes, due to the risk of them overheating or short-circuiting, posing a fire and safety hazard on board flights. Some require the handy pieces of tech to be stored in hand luggage instead of the hold. In this case, the power bank was charging a mobile phone in the passenger's hold luggage.

EasyJet flight EZY2618 was diverted on its way from Egypt to London Luton after a passenger revealed they had a power bank in use in the hold. Paul Casterton, 57, who was flying with his partner Laura Bartlett, 61, described the situation as 'stressful' until the plane eventually landed and the reason for the diversion became apparent. The plane landed at Rome Fiumicino and passengers were moved to a flight to Luton the following day at 2pm.

A spokesperson for the airline told the Daily Mail that the crew were informed that a power bank was charging in a passenger's luggage and the Captain then took the decision to divert as a precaution in line with safety regulations. The aircraft landed safely and passengers disembarked routinely. We provided hotel accommodation and meals were available and provided customers who stayed in the airport with refreshments.

The safety of its customers and crew is easyJet's highest priority and easyJet operates its fleet of aircraft in strict compliance with all manufacturers' guidelines. We are sorry for any inconvenience caused by the diversion and subsequent delay





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Easyjet Plane Diverted Power Bank Hold Flight Rome Fiumicino London Luton Airport Egypt Passengers Accommodation Safety Manufacturers' Guidelines Power Banks Rules Airlines Safety Hazard Fire Short-Circuiting Heating Overheating Use Carry Carry-On Personal Electronic Devices Batteries Transport Approval Personal Electronic Devices And Batteries Classed As Dangerous Goods Damage Heat Short-Circuit Start A Fire Air China A321 Airbus KLM Plane Spate Of Incidents Repeated Issues Adjust Their Policies Personal Electronic Devices And Batteries Are Transport Approval Is Required For Power Banks

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