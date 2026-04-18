EasyJet Unveils Moroccan Expansion with New Routes and Marrakech Base

Budget airline easyJet significantly enhances its offering with the launch of a new base in Marrakech and six additional routes connecting the UK and Europe to popular Moroccan destinations, bolstering tourism and local employment.

EasyJet is set to dramatically expand travel possibilities for its customers this year with the introduction of six exciting new routes , signaling a significant boost to its operations in Morocco . A major highlight of this expansion is the official launch of the airline's brand new, three-aircraft base in Marrakech this month.

This strategic move is projected to generate approximately 100 valuable employment opportunities within the region, underscoring easyJet's commitment to local economic development. The inauguration of the Marrakech base coincides with the announcement of a series of fresh Moroccan connections scheduled for the upcoming winter season. Among these new services are eagerly anticipated routes such as Newcastle to Marrakech, commencing in November, and Birmingham to Agadir. These additions collectively swell the airline's Moroccan route network to an impressive 58, with Marrakech alone now served by 30 distinct connections. Kenton Jarvis, easyJet's Chief Executive Officer, expressed his delight at this milestone achievement. He stated that the airline is thrilled to launch its base in Morocco, marking its 20th year of operations in the country and celebrating the monumental feat of having flown over 20 million passengers during that period. Jarvis emphasized that this development represents a significant step forward in their regional growth, offering unprecedented travel opportunities for both easyJet's flight and holiday customers. Furthermore, he highlighted the positive contribution to the local economy through increased tourism and the creation of new jobs. The expanded network includes several key new services: Prague to Marrakech, beginning October 25th and operating twice weekly on Wednesdays and Sundays; Newcastle to Marrakech, starting November 3rd, 2026, with two weekly flights on Tuesdays and Saturdays; Zurich to Marrakech, set to launch October 28th, 2026, also with two weekly flights on Wednesdays and Saturdays; Nantes to Essaouira; Bordeaux to Agadir; Hamburg to Marrakech, commencing May 1st, 2026, with year-round operations twice weekly on Tuesdays and Fridays, including two flights per week during the winter; Lille to Marrakech, operating from May 3rd, 2026, twice weekly on Wednesdays and Sundays; Strasbourg to Marrakech, also beginning May 3rd, 2026, with two weekly flights on Thursdays and Sundays; and Geneva to Tangier, with services starting March 30th, 2026, running twice weekly on Mondays and Thursdays. This comprehensive expansion underscores easyJet's strategic focus on the North African market and its dedication to providing affordable and accessible travel options to a wider European audience. The increased connectivity to vibrant Moroccan cities like Marrakech and Agadir is expected to drive a surge in tourism, benefiting local businesses and communities. The airline's investment in a new Marrakech base signifies a long-term commitment, promising enhanced operational efficiency and further growth opportunities. Passengers can look forward to a more extensive and convenient travel experience to some of Morocco's most sought-after destinations. For detailed information on flight schedules and booking, interested travelers are encouraged to visit the easyJet website. This strategic enhancement of their route network and operational infrastructure positions easyJet as a leading player in facilitating travel between Europe and Morocco, catering to both leisure and business travelers seeking new experiences and opportunities. The introduction of these new routes, coupled with the establishment of a dedicated base, demonstrates a proactive approach to meeting evolving customer demands and capitalizing on the growing appeal of Morocco as a travel destination. The airline's commitment to creating local employment further solidifies its role as a responsible corporate citizen in the regions it serves





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