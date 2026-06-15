EasyJet Warns UK Tourists of Tourist Tax Charges Across 21 Countries

EasyJet has issued a warning to British holidaymakers about tourist taxes that may apply in 21 countries this summer. These local fees, payable at hotel check-in, vary by destination, accommodation type, and length of stay. The airline provides a detailed breakdown of nightly charges, from €1.50 in Malta to up to €11.70 in Paris, and includes per room rates for Greek islands and Italian regions. Travelers are urged to budget for these additional costs which support local infrastructure.

EasyJet has confirmed that UK tourists will face additional charges when traveling to 21 countries this summer. The airline, which operates flights from Birmingham, issued a warning to British holidaymakers about tourist tax es as the summer holiday season begins.

The company stated that these taxes contribute to local infrastructure and tourism development and are typically paid at the time of hotel check-in. The amount varies by country, region, or city and depends on accommodation type, official rating, and length of stay. Taxes may be charged per person or per room per night, with reductions often available for children. All amounts are approximate and subject to change.

The specific nightly charges for travelers from the UK include: Austria - Innsbruck up to €3.00 per person per night, Salzburg up to €1.75 per person per night, Vienna up to €3.20 per person per night. Cape Verde - all areas €2.50 per person per night. Croatia - all areas up to €2.65 per person per night. Czech Republic - Prague €2.00 per person per night.

France - Paris up to €11.70 per person per night depending on star rating; other cities up to €4.00 per person per night. Germany - Berlin 7.5% of accommodation cost; Hamburg up to €3.00 per person per night. Gibraltar - all areas £3.50 per person per night.

Greece - all areas: 1-2 star properties up to €2.00 per room per night, 3 star up to €5.00 per room per night, 4 star up to €10.00 per room per night, 5 star up to €15.00 per room per night. Hungary - Budapest €4.00 per room per night. Iceland - all areas ISK800 per person per night.

Italy - numerous cities and regions with charges up to €6.00-€10.00 per person per night, including Rome up to €10.00, Milan up to €5.00, Venice up to €5.00, Sicily up to €6.00, Sardinia North up to €4.50 and South up to €6.00. Malta - all areas €1.50 per person per night with a maximum total of €5.00. Montenegro - all areas €1.50 per person per night. Morocco - all areas up to 53 Moroccan Dirham per person per night.

Netherlands - Amsterdam 12.5% of accommodation cost; Zaandam up to €7.87 per person per night. Portugal - Lisbon up to €4.00 per person per night, Porto up to €3.00 per person per night, other areas up to €2.00 per person per night. Slovenia - Ljubljana up to €3.13 per person per night.

Spain - multiple destinations such as Barcelona up to €7.50 per person per night, Ibiza up to €4.40 per person per night, Majorca up to €4.40 per person per night, Costa Brava up to €3.30 per person per night. Switzerland - Basel 4 Swiss Franc per person per night, Geneva up to 4.75 Swiss Franc per person per night, Zurich 2.5 Swiss Franc per person per night.

Tunisia - all areas: up to 4 Tunisian Dinar per person per night for 2-star properties, up to 8 for 3-star, up to 12 for 4-5 star. United Kingdom - Manchester up to £1 per person per night. EasyJet emphasizes that these fees are set by local authorities and are not airline charges; they are collected by accommodation providers. Travelers are advised to check specific requirements for their destination in advance and budget accordingly.

The list covers popular European tourist spots and includes both per person and per room rates, with variations based on accommodation quality. This information helps British tourists plan their summer holidays and avoid unexpected costs at check-in. The airline's warning highlights the importance of understanding local regulations that affect the total cost of a trip. Such taxes are common in many tourist destinations and support local services and infrastructure maintenance.

Holidaymakers should also note that some locations may have maximum caps or daily rates that differ by city district. EasyJet's comprehensive list provides a useful reference for those traveling to any of the 21 specified countries this summer





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Tourist Tax Easyjet UK Tourists Summer Holidays European Travel Accommodation Fees Travel Warning Holiday Costs

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