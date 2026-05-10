Eating Beetroot for Lower Blood Pressure: A Doctor's Advice and Research

Doctor Suraj Kukadia explains the health benefits of beetroots and research findings on their impact on blood pressure. He also shares tips on how to make beetroots more palatable for those who don’t enjoy their earthy taste.

A specific red vegetable could help lower blood pressure , according to a doctor. Also known as hypertension, high blood pressure is a potentially dangerous condition thought to affect around one in three adults in the UK.

If you have high blood pressure, it means your heart has to work harder than usual to pump blood around your body. Over time, this puts extra pressure on the heart, blood vessels and other organs. Diet is known to be a major contributing factor for hypertension, with foods high in salt one of the major culprits.

However, what we eat and drink can also have the opposite effect. In a video uploaded to social media platform TikTok, Doctor Suraj Kukadia explained some of the benefits of eating beetroot. Dr Kukadia, who is better known online as Dr Sooj, said: ‘Are beetroots good for you? Beetroots are an excellent dietary nitrate, which has been proven to lower blood pressure both centrally and peripherally.

On top of this, it can also help improve athletic performance. If you find the taste of beetroot a bit too earthy, you can also just mix it with a bit of apple or a bit of ginger and even mix it into fruit juices. ’ His advice is backed by studies looking at the effect of beetroot juice on blood pressure





new_magazine / 🏆 72. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Nutrition Medicine Beetroot Lower Blood Pressure Dietary Nitrates Queens Mary University Of London Amrita Ahluwalia Nitrates Rich Foods Frontiers In Nutrition NHS Hypertension Heart Disease Blood Vessels Stroke Doctor Doctor Suraj Kukadia

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Eating eggs regularly reduces Alzheimer’s disease riskFindings suggest that egg consumption is associated with lower Alzheimer's disease risk, supporting the need for further research on diet and brain health.

Read more »

Time-restricted eating helps with adherence in diabetes patientsTime-restricted eating shows promise for type 2 diabetes management, with family support and simple rules aiding adherence and metabolic health improvements.

Read more »

Eating 170g of one food daily cuts heart attack and stroke riskThe food has been found to lower the risk of high blood pressure which causes serious health problems if it is untreated

Read more »

Doctor says vegetable could naturally lower blood pressureThis root vegetable could help lower your blood pressure naturally, according to a doctor and studies

Read more »