Ebola Outbreak in Congo: At Least Six Americans Caught Up, WHO Declares It 'Potentially Much Larger' Than Reported

Nearly 90 people have died and over 330 are suspected to be infected in the Democratic Republic of Congo due to the Ebola outbreak. At least six Americans are caught up in the outbreak, according to the US Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The risk to the American public and tourists is low, but travellers are being screened before boarding flights out of the Congo or Uganda.

Health workers walk with a boy suspected of having the Ebola virus at an Ebola treatment centre in Beni , eastern Congo. Nearly 90 people have died and over 330 are suspected to be infected in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Now, it is feared that at least six Americans are caught up in the outbreak. The US Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Sunday that it was ‘supporting... efforts to coordinate the safe withdrawal of a small number of Americans who are directly affected in outbreak areas’. The CDC’s response incidence manager Dr Satish Pillai declined to confirm whether they were infected by the virus.

The risk to the American public and tourists is low, according to the CDC, and no cases have as yet been recorded in the US. Dr Pillai added that travellers were being screened before boarding flights out of the Congo or Uganda. The continent has seen over 40 outbreaks of Ebola in recent decades but only three have been caused by the Bundibugyo virus.

Dr Jean Kaseya, Director-General of the Africa Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, told Sky News on Sunday: ‘Currently I’m on panic mode because people are dying, I don’t have medicines, I don’t have vaccine to support countries. ’ Most of those infected are from the gold-mining towns of Mongwalu and Rwampara of Ituri province in the DRC. But the disease appears to be spreading through the country.

On Saturday, the WHO recorded a case in the country’s capital Kinshasa and in North Kivu – an area which borders both Uganda and Rwanda. The soaring number of deaths have led WHO to declare that it was ‘potentially much larger outbreak than what is currently being detected and reported’. They added: ‘There are significant uncertainties to the true number of infected persons and geographic spread associated with this event at the present time.

’ Patient zero has also not yet been identified, according to officials from the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention. Director general Dr Jean Kaseya said: ‘So far we don’t know the index case. It means we don’t know the magnitude of this outbreak. ’ ‘For now, we are still talking about moderate for the continent, but high for the region.

When we talk about the region, we talk mostly about Eastern Africa. ’ WHO have said that the disease is highly contagious and spreads to humans from wild animals like fruit bats and monkeys. Later, patients can experience failed liver and kidney function and internal bleeding. The disease ravaged through Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone and nearby nations between 2013 and 2016.

Cases were also reported in the United States, the UK, Italy and Spain linked to travellers from Africa or health workers returning home after helping with the outbreak. The epidemic is believed to have started when a child came into contact with an infected fruit bat





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Ebola Democratic Republic Of Congo US Centre For Disease Control And Prevention CDC Americans Outbreak Risk Travellers Screening Beni Ituri Province Bundibugyo Virus Failed Liver And Kidney Function Internal Bleeding Patient Zero Index Case Magnitude Moderation High Region Eastern Africa Guinea Liberia Sierra Leone United States UK Italy Spain Travellers From Africa Health Workers Returning Home

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