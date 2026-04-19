Eco-Activist's Global Road Trip in Gas-Guzzler Undermines Lobster Rescue Credentials

A marine biologist who dramatically freed a lobster from a restaurant tank has been revealed to have previously embarked on an extensive round-the-world journey in a fuel-inefficient diesel vehicle, sparking accusations of hypocrisy. The activist, Emma Smart, admitted to criminal damage and received a conditional discharge and restraining order for the lobster incident. Her past travel plans, documented extensively online, involved circumnavigating the globe over several years in an ageing Toyota Hilux Surf, which she and her husband nicknamed 'Bee-Bee'. Their ambitious expedition, initially conceived in 2012 and spanning multiple attempts and continents, involved significant distances driven and considerable fuel consumption, raising questions about her commitment to environmental principles.

A marine biologist who dramatically rescued a lobster from a restaurant tank by throwing it into the sea has been revealed to have previously undertaken an extensive global journey in a gas-guzzling four-wheel-drive vehicle, sparking accusations of hypocrisy. Emma Smart, 47, stormed into Catch at the Old Fish Market in Weymouth, Dorset, and freed the crustacean, believing it was destined for the plate.

She then transported the animal to the nearby harbour and allegedly launched it into the water with considerable force. The restaurant owner, Sean Cooper, has since labelled Smart as ignorant, pointing out that the abrupt change in temperature from the tank to the cold sea would likely have been fatal for the creature. Smart later appeared at Bournemouth Crown Court, where she pleaded guilty to one count of causing criminal damage to the animal. She was handed an eight-month conditional discharge and a three-year restraining order, which prohibits her from approaching within ten metres of the restaurant. This incident has drawn further scrutiny to her environmental credentials, particularly in light of revelations about her past travel aspirations. It has now come to light that the activist had previously attempted a round-the-world tour, albeit by road, in an ageing Toyota. Smart and her husband, Andy Smith, had set a goal to circumnavigate the earth by road within 800 days. This ambitious undertaking involved multiple attempts over a four-year period, during which the couple largely lived out of their then 18-year-old vehicle, a 1994 Toyota Hilux Surf they affectionately named 'Bee-Bee'. This model, a decidedly fuel-inefficient, diesel-powered vehicle, was documented extensively on their website and social media pages, titled Around the World in 800 Days, along with an accompanying podcast. Their initial departure in 2012 saw them drive north through Scandinavia to the Arctic Circle, then across to Lake Baikal in Russia, and subsequently south towards Mongolia in East Asia. Their original plan was to continue driving to Australia, then head east to explore North and South America, before returning to Europe and travelling along the African coast. The couple had envisioned visiting 50 countries in total, a mammoth undertaking that required 18 months of planning and an estimated fuel cost of £20,000 alone. However, after four months on the road, they were compelled to return home due to their parents' diagnoses with cancer. Following a five-month hiatus, during which they had already relinquished their jobs to pursue their travels, the couple resumed their journey in February 2013. Opting to remain closer to home in case they were needed, they spent three months in Morocco and an additional two months in Europe before heading back in August of that year. They married in Guernsey at the close of 2013, and a few months later, Mr. Smith's mother sadly passed away. Undeterred, they embarked on their travels once more in August 2014, following their originally planned route through southeastern Europe. However, their journey was hit by another significant setback when their vehicle broke down in Turkey, incurring repair costs of £3,000. This forced them to restart their journey in February 2015, this time travelling through Iran, where they collaborated on a television documentary series with a local channel aimed at portraying a more authentic representation of the country. The couple subsequently spent six months in India, volunteering at an orphanage and a children's home. Their travels then extended to Southeast Asia, South America, and Canada, before they finally returned to the UK in mid-2017. By the conclusion of their cumulative attempts to complete the journey, the pair had covered approximately 80,975 miles in their diesel-powered car, according to reports from Bailiwick Express. Mr. Smith has previously defended their travel choices on social media, stating that environmental considerations have been central to their life decisions for the past two decades, including their choice not to have children and the direction of their professional energies. He explained their motivation for driving around the world was to experience the most remote, beautiful, and natural environments on the planet before they potentially disappear, asserting that such exploration was not feasible with an electric car, especially in 2011. He also claimed that their carbon dioxide emissions during their travels were approximately 60 per cent lower than those generated by their stationary life back home. He concluded by stating that individuals who cannot accept or understand that people can change over extended periods are unreasonable





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