Eco-Activist Who Freed Lobster Revealed to Have Driven Thousands of Miles in Gas-Guzzling Car

Marine biologist Emma Smart, who faced court for releasing a lobster into the sea, has been criticized for her past extensive travel in a fuel-inefficient vehicle, raising questions about her environmental credentials.

A marine biologist who dramatically released a lobster from a restaurant tank into the sea has been exposed for her past environmental hypocrisy. Emma Smart , 47, faced court after she stormed into Catch at the Old Fish Market in Weymouth, Dorset, and freed a lobster she believed was destined for the plate. The activist then took the creature to the nearby harbour and, according to witnesses, threw it into the water with considerable force, resembling a cricket ball.

The restaurant's owner, Sean Cooper, expressed his dismay, stating that the drastic temperature change from the tank to the colder sea waters was highly likely to have been fatal for the lobster, deeming Smart's actions ignorant. Smart pleaded guilty to one count of causing criminal damage to the animal at Bournemouth Crown Court. She received an eight-month conditional discharge and a three-year restraining order, which prohibits her from being within ten metres of the establishment. Adding another layer to the criticism of her environmental credentials, it has now emerged that Smart, along with her husband Andy Smith, previously embarked on an ambitious attempt to circumnavigate the globe by road. Their chosen vehicle for this epic undertaking was an aging, fuel-inefficient 1994 Toyota Hilux Surf, affectionately nicknamed 'Bee-Bee'. The couple documented their journey, titled Around the World in 800 Days, across a website, social media platforms, and a podcast. They first set off in 2012, traversing Scandinavia, the Arctic Circle, Lake Baikal in Russia, and venturing into Mongolia. Their initial plan was to continue to Australia, then explore North and South America, followed by the African coast, before returning to Europe and finally home, aiming to visit 50 countries. This monumental trip required 18 months of planning and an estimated £20,000 solely for fuel. However, after just four months on the road, they were forced to return home due to their parents' cancer diagnoses. Following a five-month hiatus, during which they had already resigned from their jobs to pursue their travels, they resumed their journey in February 2013. Opting to remain closer to home to be available if needed, they spent time in Morocco and Europe before returning to the UK in August of the same year. After marrying in Guernsey in late 2013, tragedy struck again with the passing of Mr. Smith's mother a few months later. Undeterred, the couple recommenced their global adventure in August 2014, following their original planned route through southeastern Europe. Their progress was again halted when their car broke down in Turkey, incurring a substantial £3,000 repair bill. This setback necessitated a restart in February 2015. This time, their travels took them through Iran, where they collaborated with a local television channel to produce a documentary series aimed at showcasing the authentic side of the country. They subsequently spent six months in India, volunteering at an orphanage and a children's home, before continuing their journey through Southeast Asia, South America, and Canada. By mid-2017, they had returned to the UK. Across all their attempts to complete the circumnavigation, the couple covered an astonishing 80,975 miles in their diesel-powered vehicle, as reported by Bailiwick Express. Mr. Smith has defended their past decisions on social media, asserting that environmental considerations have guided their life choices for two decades, including their decision not to have children and their career paths. He explained their motivation for driving around the world was to experience remote, natural places before they vanished, arguing that this was not feasible with an electric car, particularly in 2011. He also claimed their carbon dioxide emissions during their travels were approximately 60 per cent lower than their emissions from their settled life back home. He concluded by stating that anyone unable to comprehend that people can evolve over time is an idiot





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Emma Smart Marine Biologist Environmental Activism Eco-Hypocrisy Round-The-World Trip

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Eco-Activist's Global Road Trip in Gas-Guzzler Undermines Lobster Rescue CredentialsA marine biologist who dramatically freed a lobster from a restaurant tank has been revealed to have previously embarked on an extensive round-the-world journey in a fuel-inefficient diesel vehicle, sparking accusations of hypocrisy. The activist, Emma Smart, admitted to criminal damage and received a conditional discharge and restraining order for the lobster incident. Her past travel plans, documented extensively online, involved circumnavigating the globe over several years in an ageing Toyota Hilux Surf, which she and her husband nicknamed 'Bee-Bee'. Their ambitious expedition, initially conceived in 2012 and spanning multiple attempts and continents, involved significant distances driven and considerable fuel consumption, raising questions about her commitment to environmental principles.

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