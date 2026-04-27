Ecojet: Electric Airline Dream Grounded as Company Enters Liquidation

UK-based Ecojet, founded by Dale Vince with the aim of becoming the world's first electric airline, has entered liquidation without launching a single flight. The company failed to secure necessary funding and regulatory approval for its hydrogen-electric aircraft.

The ambitious vision of Ecojet , a UK-based airline founded in 2023 by entrepreneur Dale Vince , has come to an abrupt end with the company entering liquidation.

Despite grand plans to become the 'world's first electric airline' and revolutionize air travel with zero-emission flights, Ecojet never managed to get a single plane airborne. The collapse follows a reported attempt to secure £20 million in funding, which ultimately proved unsuccessful. Opus Restructuring has been appointed as provisional liquidators, clarifying that the liquidation was a voluntary decision initiated by the company's board.

A key point emphasized by the advisory group is that Ecojet, being a start-up, possessed no significant assets, but the members have committed to fully funding the liquidation process to ensure all employees receive their legally mandated entitlements. The airline's initial concept centered around operating routes between Southampton and Edinburgh using aircraft retrofitted with hydrogen-electric engines.

Beyond these domestic routes, Ecojet harbored aspirations of expanding its network to mainland Europe and eventually offering long-haul flights to destinations in the US and Asia. The company’s commitment to sustainability extended beyond its propulsion system. Ecojet envisioned a holistic eco-friendly experience for its passengers, including exclusively plant-based meals, staff uniforms made from sustainable materials, and a complete elimination of single-use plastics.

Dale Vince, a prominent vegan eco-tycoon and financial supporter of both the Labour party and the climate activist group Just Stop Oil, positioned Ecojet as a groundbreaking solution to the long-standing challenge of sustainable air travel. He previously stated that Ecojet represented the most significant step towards achieving emission-free air travel powered by renewable energy, allowing people to explore the world without contributing to environmental damage.

The proposed aircraft were designed to achieve a 100% reduction in CO2 and other emissions through the implementation of hydrogen-electric powertrains. The company also planned to repurpose existing aircraft, aiming to save an estimated 90,000 tonnes of carbon annually.

However, the realization of these ambitious goals was contingent upon securing approval from the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) for the use of hydrogen-electric power in commercial flights – an approval that never materialized. While Vince initially invested around £1 million in the venture and planned to raise additional funds in 2024, the necessary regulatory clearance proved elusive, ultimately leading to the cancellation of planned flights scheduled for 2024.

The failure to obtain CAA approval highlights the significant regulatory hurdles facing the development and implementation of alternative aviation technologies. The company’s reliance on retrofitting existing aircraft with new technology also presented challenges, as it required demonstrating the safety and reliability of the hydrogen-electric systems to meet stringent aviation standards. The liquidation of Ecojet serves as a cautionary tale for other start-ups aiming to disrupt the aviation industry with innovative, yet unproven, technologies.

It underscores the importance of not only securing funding but also navigating complex regulatory landscapes and demonstrating the viability of new technologies before launching commercial operations. The Daily Mail has reached out to Ecojet for further comment regarding the liquidation





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Ecojet Airline Liquidation Electric Airline Dale Vince Hydrogen-Electric CAA Sustainable Aviation Just Stop Oil

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