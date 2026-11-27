Stephen Flynn calls for resignations following Dr Mohammad Habib's whistleblowing on avoidable deaths at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, while a KC-led review is announced.

Economy Secretary Stephen Flynn has issued a stern directive for the resignation of any officials found to have concealed serious failings at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. The call for accountability follows explosive allegations from whistleblowing surgeon Dr Mohammad Meer Habib regarding the preventable deaths of nineteen patients.

Flynn made these statements during a tense appearance on BBC Question Time in Clydebank on Thursday night. He responded directly to presenter Fiona Bruce, who pressed him on whether more resignations were necessary in the wake of the hospital scandal.

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The pressure on Scottish government ministers intensified shortly after Scotland's Chief Medical Officer Sir Gregor Smith announced his departure from the role, citing the severe toll on his mental health. The timing of these resignations has added significant weight to the demands for cultural change within the National Health Service.

Mechanism Of The Accountability Review

Health Secretary Angela Constance has formally announced that a King's Counsel-led review will be launched to investigate the allegations. This independent inquiry is a direct response to the revelations brought forward by Dr Habib, who leaked an unpublished expert review dated 2022 concerning pancreatic and liver operations.

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The Economy Secretary emphasized that the sole path to genuine accountability is through this comprehensive review process. He stated that the terms of reference for the investigation are currently being drafted and will be agreed upon in the immediate coming period to ensure thorough scrutiny.

Flynn described the impending review as a necessary lightning bolt to force a complete cultural transformation within NHS Grampian. He insisted that the process must determine if individuals acted contrary to the duty of candour or attempted to suppress information regarding patient safety.

Stakeholder Positions And Competing Views

Dr Mohammad Meer Habib has consistently argued that his repeated alerts to hospital bosses, government ministers, and regulatory watchdogs were entirely ignored. His solicitor, Aamer Anwar, has characterized the situation at the facility as a slaughterhouse, alleging that incompetence and negligence directly resulted in multiple fatalities.

Dr Habib has called for a corporate homicide probe against NHS Grampian, asserting that dozens of deaths were avoidable. The whistleblower claims that the administration failed to take the severity of the clinical failures seriously, allowing dangerous practices to persist unchecked.

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Flynn affirmed that if investigations reveal individuals sought to cover up information or acted inappropriately, resignation must be the consequence. He maintained that there must be absolute accountability for those who failed to uphold their professional duties to patients and the public.

Real-World Impact On Patient Safety

The scandal has triggered significant anxiety among the public, with many patients in the region now cancelling scheduled appointments at NHS Grampian. Flynn acknowledged that fear about safety is driving these cancellations, a trend he believes is misguided given the quality of frontline staff.

The minister shared a personal anecdote to bolster confidence in the hospital, revealing that medical staff at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary saved the life of a family member several years ago. He lives only ten to fifteen minutes from the facility and has witnessed the dedication of the workforce firsthand.

Flynn urged the public to disregard news reports and continue attending their medical appointments. He highlighted that the medical workforce remains brilliant and expert in their fields, insisting that patients should retain their trust in the system despite the administrative failures exposed by the whistleblowing.