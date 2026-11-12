Ed Balls Reveals He Warned Ed Miliband Against Russell Brand Meeting in 2015

Former Labour shadow chancellor Ed Balls discloses he advised Ed Miliband against the 2015 interview with Russell Brand, citing erratic behavior long before the comedian's 2024 conviction.

Ed Balls has publicly confirmed that he advised Ed Miliband against conducting a media interview with Russell Brand during the 2015 general election campaign. The former Labour shadow chancellor stated that he viewed the comedian as unpredictable and untrustworthy, urging the then-Labour leader to abandon the planned meeting.

The Warning Ignored in 2015 Campaign

Mr. Balls, who served as shadow chancellor during the campaign, explained that his office provided negative feedback regarding the arrangement while Mr. Miliband was seeking to expand Labour's support among younger voters. He recalled that despite internal objections, the decision to proceed was made because the campaign team believed the appearance would solve a specific political challenge regarding youth engagement.

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According to Mr. Balls, the potential risks associated with the comedian were already known within the Labour leadership team prior to the recording. He emphasized that his concerns were based on previous professional interactions and the comedian's public conduct, independent of any criminal allegations that would emerge years later.

Previous Incidents and Professional Concerns

Mr. Balls recounted a specific encounter with the comedian in 2013, where he described the individual's behavior as highly unusual and difficult to manage. He noted that the comedian had previously removed him from a channel 4 quiz show program after Mr. Balls offered critical commentary on his performance.

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The former shadow chancellor recalled being labeled with derogatory terms by the comedian following that incident. He stated that when the meeting with Ed Miliband was announced weeks later, his immediate reaction was to question the strategic value of associating with someone who had demonstrated such erratic conduct.

Miliband's Regret and Legal Context

Ed Miliband, now the Foreign Secretary, has expressed deep regret regarding the 2015 interview following the comedian's criminal conviction. The comedian was recently sentenced to 10 and a half years in prison for rape and sexual assault against four women, prompting a reevaluation of past political associations.

In a statement to Channel 4, Mr. Miliband described the actions of the convicted individual as horrifying and directed his sympathies toward the victims. He acknowledged that if he had been aware of the evidence that has since come to light, he would never have agreed to sit for the interview during the election period.

Political Fallout and Current Reactions

The revelation has intensified political scrutiny on the Labour Party's leadership decisions from the previous decade. Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch argued in the House of Commons that Mr. Miliband should be ashamed of his past association with the disgraced entertainer.

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Mr. Balls noted that as shadow chancellor, he was required to publicly defend the interview on television despite his private reservations. He described the situation as ridiculous and emphasized that the defense was a standard duty of his role, even though he personally disagreed with the strategic choice at the time.

Long-Term Impact on Labour's Image

The disclosure adds a new dimension to the ongoing narrative regarding Labour's attempt to modernize its brand under Mr. Miliband's leadership. The incident highlights the tensions between securing broad voter appeal and maintaining rigorous standards of conduct in political campaigning.

As the legal proceedings conclude, the political fallout continues to influence public perception of the Labour leadership. The combination of criminal convictions and past political endorsements has created a complex landscape for assessing the party's historical decisions and their relevance to current political discourse.