Ed Miliband allies drive Labour rebellion against Rosebank oilfield as Energy Secretary Miatta Fahnbulleh faces pressure. PM Andy Burnham confronts serious backbench revolt over energy policy.

Speculation mounted on Thursday that former Labour leaders are orchestrating a significant rebellion within the parliamentary party against the approval of the Rosebank oilfield project. Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband, who previously opposed drilling during his tenure as energy secretary, is now seen influencing his allies to challenge the current government stance. His successor, Energy Secretary Miatta Fahnbulleh, appears to align with these environmental concerns, creating a direct conflict with pro-drilling factions.

Miliband Allies Drive Labour Rebellion

Ed Miliband allies are believed to be behind a coordinated effort to stoke discontent among Labour backbenchers regarding the development of the Rosebank oilfield. At least 75 Labour MPs have signed a private letter addressed to Prime Minister Andy Burnham, arguing that approving the project would not lead to reduced energy bills for consumers. This potential revolt represents the most serious internal challenge Mr. Burnham has faced since assuming premiership in July.

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The political tension stems from Ed Miliband's previous statements, where he labeled the scheme in 2023 as a colossal waste of taxpayer money and an act of climate vandalism. His protégé, Energy Secretary Miatta Fahnbulleh, is described by ministerial colleagues as pushing backbenchers to lobby the Government ahead of her final decision on whether the project receives the green light. The Times reports that she is suspected of supporting this backbench revolt as a pretext for withholding approval.

Energy Secretary Fahnbulleh Policy Divergence

Energy Secretary Miatta Fahnbulleh is believed to be pushing backbenchers to lobby the Government ahead of her decision on whether the project receives the green light. While she approved drilling in the Jackdaw gasfield last month, she distinguished it from Rosebank, stating that one caters to the domestic market while the other is primarily for export. She emphasized that the decision must be consistent with climate obligations and carbon budgets.

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Miatta Fahnbulleh, who took over the energy brief from Ed Miliband under Prime Minister Andy Burnham, is a longstanding supporter of green energy policies. Her suggested view is believed to differ from that of Chancellor John Healey, who is said to back new drilling efforts. The Prime Minister is not yet thought to have a definitive view on the matter, leaving the Energy Secretary to navigate this complex internal party dynamic.

PPSs and Opposition Voices Emerge

Three MPs who work for Ed Miliband as his parliamentary private secretaries participated in a Westminster Hall debate this month, making their boss's views clear. Anna Gelderd, the MP for South East Cornwall, argued that the Rosebank project fails to protect jobs, wealth, and economic opportunities in an era where energy security is vital. A Labour source noted a long-standing protocol allowing such expressions unless they directly oppose Government policy.

Meanwhile, Reform UK energy spokesman Richard Tice criticized the current energy leadership, stating that the country's energy industry is being sabotaged by the Energy Secretary. Tice, writing for the Mail, expressed relief that Ed Miliband was removed from the role but suggested his successor might be an even more significant eco-zealot. This external political pressure adds another layer of complexity to the government's internal deliberations.

Public Sentiment and Next Steps

Polling has found that 52 per cent of the public back the approval of a licence for Rosebank, while 16 per cent say it should be blocked. In Energy Secretary Miatta Fahnbulleh's own Peckham constituency, analysis suggests net support of plus twenty, which is lower than the average plus forty. This disparity highlights the regional differences in public opinion regarding energy development and environmental protection.

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As the decision date approaches, the government faces the challenge of balancing economic interests with climate commitments. The alignment of Ed Miliband allies and Energy Secretary Miatta Fahnbulleh creates a powerful bloc within the Labour Party that could force a reevaluation of the Rosebank project. Prime Minister Andy Burnham must now determine whether to heed these calls or support the Chancellor's pro-drilling stance.