Ed Miliband and Andy Burnham Dance to Steel Band in Antigua

Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband joins Prime Minister Andy Burnham for a steel band performance in Antigua, marking a light moment during the Caribbean tour.

Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband displayed an unexpected burst of energy while accompanying Prime Minister Andy Burnham on a government visit to the Caribbean. The pair joined the Hell's Gate steel orchestra in Antigua for a performance that provided a brief respite from the diplomatic tensions surrounding the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting.

Miliband Breaks Into Jig During Performance

The Foreign Secretary initiated the display with a simple toe tap before suddenly hiking up his arms and hopping from foot to foot in a jig. He briefly threatened to launch into a full marching routine but reined himself in upon noticing a camera was rolling, flashing an embarrassed grin at the awkward spectacle.

Also read What Andy Burnham’s online presence says about politics in the digital age

Burnham Leads Nursery Rhyme Rendition

Prime Minister Andy Burnham took the lead as both ministers attempted to play the steel drums themselves. Mr Burnham guided Mr Miliband through the rhythm, instructing him on hand placements with limited success. Together they managed to play only the first line of 'Mary Had a Little Lamb' on repeat before stopping.

Advertisement

Khan Cordice Praises Musical Effort

Khan Cordice, director of the orchestra, told Mr Burnham after the attempt that he is a musician. Mr Burnham replied modestly that he plays a little music and added that such events are a great way of getting people together. The group had arrived to the sound of the William Tell overture by Rossini.

Tour Coincides With King Charles Opening

The Prime Minister and his contingent were in the Caribbean to watch King Charles formally open the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Antigua and Barbuda on Tuesday. This engagement followed a cricket game with Antiguan legend Sir Viv Richards where Mr Burnham slipped over on the turf while trying to nab a quick run.