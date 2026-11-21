UK ministers defend the proposed EU reset deal despite fierce opposition over university fees and rejoining talks, warning of a potential £500m loss to higher education.

Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband has declared that the proposed trade and cooperation agreement between the United Kingdom and the European Union will proceed regardless of the unresolved dispute over tuition fees for European students. This defiant stance comes as the government faces mounting pressure from university leaders who warn that a forced fee reduction could cost the higher education sector approximately £500 million annually. The announcement underscores the administration's determination to finalize the deal, even as political opponents and sector experts raise alarms about the financial and academic consequences.

Core Details of the European Union Reset Deal

Prime Minister Andy Burnham has struck what he describes as a transformative reset deal with European leaders in Brussels, aiming to significantly boost the UK economy by up to £17 billion each year. The agreement includes a reciprocal youth mobility scheme allowing 100,000 Europeans aged 18 to 31 to live, work, and study in the UK for three years. In exchange for scrapping checks on British food exports, the UK will agree to follow certain EU regulations starting in 2028, alongside a new energy deal involving emissions trading schemes. Mr Burnham characterizes these incremental steps as a win-win scenario that delivers closer ties demanded by the public.

Also read Andy Burnham EU Reset Deal and Jackdaw Project Delay

Financial Crisis in Higher Education Sector

The deal was nearly derailed by last-minute demands from EU leaders requiring the UK to slash tuition prices for European students to match domestic rates, a move that universities argue is financially unsustainable. Professor Duncan Ivison, Vice Chancellor of the University of Manchester, warned that reducing individual fees from up to £38,000 annually to £9,970 would force his institution to find an additional £6.5 to £7 million immediately. He cautioned that this policy could extract £500 million from the wider higher education sector, potentially displacing domestic students if universities cannot create additional places to accommodate the influx of European applicants.

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Political Opposition and Criticisms of the Deal

The announcement has triggered a fierce backlash from across the political spectrum, with critics accusing the Prime Minister of betraying the British people and breaking previous election pledges. Reform UK leader Nigel Farage condemned the agreement as a betrayal and labeled Mr Burnham a total fraud, while Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch rejected the £17 billion economic claim as fabricated and argued that UK farmers would unfairly bear the burden of Brussels rules. Former Brexit negotiator Lord Frost highlighted the Prime Minister's broken promises to his Makerfield constituents, and former Tory minister Michael Gove argued the deal takes Britain backwards by expanding EU regulatory reach into British business and daily life.

Future Implications and Rejoining Discussions

Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband signaled that the UK could potentially rejoin the European Union in the future, stating that all options remain on the table despite the historic Brexit vote ten years ago. He acknowledged that the world and Europe have changed significantly since 2016, necessitating a fresh look at the costs and benefits of various relationships, though he maintained respect for the current parliament's red lines. The Prime Minister stated that the next 12 months will be spent brainstorming further ideas with the EU, with his full ten-year plan expected to be unveiled next month. A six-month deadline has been set to resolve the remaining issues, including the contentious university fee problem, as the government pushes to solidify these new incremental ties.