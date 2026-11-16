Ed Miliband Apologizes for 2015 Russell Brand Interview Amid Conviction Fallout

Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband expresses deep regret for his 2015 appearance on Russell Brand's show, calling the comedian's innocence claims disgusting following his rape conviction.

Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband has issued a formal apology for appearing on Russell Brand's online program during the 2015 general election campaign, stating that his decision to interview the now-convicted rapist is a matter of deep regret. The Labor leader acknowledged in a recent statement that he should never have engaged with the comedian after learning of the serious allegations against him at the time. Miliband described Brand's current claims of innocence as disgusting and revolting, emphasizing that the comedian shows no remorse for his actions.

Miliband Condemns Brand's Prison Statements

Miliband spoke to Sky News to condemn Brand's latest message released from prison, where the disgraced comedian continues to assert his innocence regarding the rape and sexual assault convictions. Brand's wife, Laura Gallacher, shared a statement from her jailed husband in which he said, I am not guilty of the offences I have been jailed for, so something strange is happening. The Foreign Secretary stated that he finds Brand's lack of sympathy for the victims disgusting and clarified that he would never have done the interview had he known the full extent of the allegations. He reiterated that while he did not endorse Brand, he believes making the appearance was a significant error in judgment.

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Context of the 2015 Election Campaign Strategy

The interview took place at Brand's London flat during the final fortnight of the 2015 general election campaign, as Miliband sought to win over the comedian's large left-wing, anti-establishment following. Miliband explained that he went on Brand's show, The Trews, specifically to challenge the comic's assertion that people should not bother voting in the election. He stated that he was taking Brand on, saying he was wrong about that, but admitted that he wishes he had not done the interview. The appearance was part of a broader effort by the then-Labor leader to connect with younger British voters in his ultimately unsuccessful bid to become prime minister.

Ed Balls Reveals Internal Warnings Ignored

Former Labor shadow chancellor Ed Balls recently revealed how he warned Miliband against meeting with Brand during the campaign, describing the comedian as weird and untrustworthy. Speaking on his Political Currency podcast, Balls recounted a 2013 encounter with Brand during which he felt the comedian behaved really weirdly. Balls noted that Brand had previously been removed from the BBC for his behavior and even called Balls a clicky-wristed, snidey c-word when Brand appeared on a Channel 4 quiz show. Despite this feedback from Balls' office, Miliband's team decided to proceed with the meeting because they thought it would solve a political problem regarding youth engagement.

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Continued Innocence Claims and Legal Aftermath

Russell Brand is currently serving a ten-and-a-half-year prison sentence for rape and sexual assault after a jury convicted him of three counts of sexual assault and one count of rape. Brand has ignored the jury's decision, continuing to plead his innocence from behind bars through messages read by his wife. Laura Gallacher, the daughter of Ryder Cup-winning golfer Bernard Gallacher, continued the couple's Sunday Service YouTube broadcast by reading a Bible passage while some footage recorded during his three-week trial was shown. She recited Philippians 1:12-14, written by the Apostle Paul while in a Roman jail, to her followers in a segment that included a pre-recorded section featuring Brand.

Impact on Labor Leadership and Public Trust

The revelation of Miliband's interview has drawn fresh criticism regarding his judgment and his past attempts to court Brand at the height of the comedian's influence. Balls highlighted that the meeting was viewed as a ridiculous campaign stunt by those within the party who were aware of Brand's controversial history. The controversy underscores the tensions within the Labor Party regarding outreach strategies and the vetting of external figures during election cycles. As Brand serves the first week of his sentence at Category C HMP Littlehey in Cambridgeshire, having been transferred from HMP Wandsworth, the political fallout from the 2015 interview continues to resurface in public discourse.