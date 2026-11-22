Ed Miliband praises Energy Secretary Miatta Fahnbulleh as Rosebank oil field approval faces political pressure and internal Labour tensions.

Ed Miliband has publicly defended Energy Secretary Miatta Fahnbulleh following intense speculation that she intends to block the controversial Rosebank oil field project. The Foreign Secretary described Ms Fahnbulleh as an incredibly talented individual who is performing an excellent job in her role as Net Zero Secretary. His endorsement comes amid rising friction within the Labour Party regarding the future of North Sea drilling.

Miliband Defends Fahnbulleh Amid Political Pressure

Ed Miliband, who previously served as Miatta Fahnbulleh's boss in the Net Zero department, highlighted her ability to balance the need for a measured transition in the North Sea with the critical goal of moving away from fossil fuels. He emphasized that the drive for clean power is essential not only for environmental protection but also for long-term energy security. Miliband declined to comment directly on the specific outcome of the Rosebank decision, focusing instead on praising his close ally's professional conduct.

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Stakeholder Positions on the Rosebank Decision

Miatta Fahnbulleh is currently overseeing a quasi-judicial decision on whether to approve the Rosebank scheme, a process that aides have flatly denied was influenced by any internal opposition. Speculation has intensified after more than 75 Members of Parliament signed a letter condemning the proposal. While some frontbenchers are rumored to be ready to resign over the issue, Chancellor John Healey is widely believed to support the decision-making process.

The controversy stems from Ms Fahnbulleh's previous actions and statements. She recently approved the Jackdaw gas field, distinguishing it from Rosebank by noting that Jackdaw caters to the domestic market while Rosebank is an oil field primarily for export. She argued that the decision must align with climate obligations and carbon budgets. Labour MP Andrew Bowie criticized this approach, stating that failing to approve Rosebank would constitute economic negligence that costs the government £500 million in direct revenue annually.

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Real-World Impact and Future Implications

Energy prices remain a pressing concern for consumers, with Miatta Fahnbulleh stating during an interview at the COP31 climate conference in Turkey that approving Rosebank would not reduce household bills. She explained that the gas and oil would be sold into global fossil fuel markets, where prices are currently at record levels due to the conflict in the Middle East. She argued that the only way to drive down bills is to decouple from these volatile global markets through renewables, nuclear energy, and clean power sources.

The political fallout has already reached significant levels, with one Labour MP comparing Ms Fahnbulleh to Icarus for flying too close to the sun by challenging party leadership. The previous Conservative government had initially approved both Jackdaw and Rosebank, but consent was withdrawn after a court ruled the original grant was unlawful. Now, both the Conservatives and Reform UK are urging the Labour government to approve Rosebank to boost tax revenues and reduce reliance on energy imports. As the decision looms, the government faces the dual challenge of meeting its manifesto pledges while managing internal party dissent and economic pressures.