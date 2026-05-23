Ed Miliband, Chris Kennedy Withdraw, Nigel Farage Joins the Campaign Trail

British politics needs a new script, according to Ed Miliband. He launched his campaign in a by-election for Makerfield, accusing Labour of being in need of a change. Meanwhile, Robert Kenyon is ready to take on the 'King of the North' in reference to Miliband's nickname.

Ed Miliband launched his campaign on Friday, accusing British politics of being tired and in need of a new script. He went on to say that his Labour Party needs to change and a vote for him in the by-election is a vote for change.

The Labour candidate, Robert Kenyon, referred to Mr Miliband as the 'King of the North' in a reference to his nickname. The poll, by Survation for Election Data, is based off 369 respondents likely to vote in the election.

However, Chris Kennedy withdrew from the Greens race just nine hours after his selection, stating personal and family reasons





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By-Election Labour Party London Labour Party By-Election Politics Chris Kennedy Ed Miliband Nigel Farage Reform London

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