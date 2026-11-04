Ed Miliband Demands Release of Ryan Cornelius From UAE Detention

Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband calls for the release of British businessman Ryan Cornelius, whose 40-year sentence in the UAE is condemned as arbitrary and outrageous by MPs.

British Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband has formally demanded the immediate release of Ryan Cornelius, a 72-year-old UK citizen currently imprisoned in the United Arab Emirates. The call to action follows intense parliamentary pressure regarding the businessman's detention, which critics have labeled as both arbitrary and outrageous due to the severity of his sentence and the conditions of his confinement.

Miliband Addresses Parliamentary Pressure on Cornelius Case

During a significant debate held on October 27, 2026, Conservative MP Stuart Graham challenged Miliband directly regarding the status of Mr. Cornelius. Graham argued that the trial was fundamentally unfair and described the recent 20-year extension to the prisoner's sentence as an unjustifiable escalation. In response, Miliband affirmed his agreement with the sentiment that the detainee should be freed, noting that the matter is actively being discussed with Emirati counterparts.

Also read UK Foreign Secretary Discusses Slavery Apology and Reparations Stance

The Foreign Secretary also highlighted the involvement of Alistair Burt, who serves as the Envoy for Complex Consular Detentions. Miliband stated unequivocally that the UK government wants to see the release of Mr. Cornelius, marking a distinct shift in diplomatic engagement after years of perceived inaction from previous administrations.

Decades of Detention in Al Awir Central Prison Conditions

Ryan Cornelius has spent nearly two decades behind bars at the Al Awir Central Prison, located in the desert region of Dubai. This facility, often referred to as Dubai's Alcatraz, is notorious among human rights organizations for its harsh environment and severe overcrowding. Reports describe the prison as a grim high-security hell-hole where inmates endure difficult living conditions far removed from the glamour associated with the wider city.

Advertisement

At 72 years old, Mr. Cornelius is confined to a cell roughly the size of a shipping container. He shares this cramped space with six other inmates, a situation that has raised serious concerns about his physical well-being. His family fears that the combination of age and poor conditions may lead to his death while still incarcerated, despite the UAE constitution stating that individuals over the age of 70 should not be held in prison.

Origins of Legal Battle With Dubai Islamic Bank Fraud Claims

The legal troubles for Ryan Cornelius began in 2008 when he was arrested and accused of defrauding the Dubai Islamic Bank (DIB). Authorities alleged that he had secured a $500 million bank loan intended to fund luxury development projects and investment programs within the Gulf state. Mr. Cornelius has consistently and vehemently denied these charges throughout his imprisonment.

Following his initial arrest, he was ordered to sign a statement in Arabic despite having no knowledge of the language. Interrogations took place in windowless rooms without contact with the British Embassy, leading to a decade-long prison sentence. In 2018, this sentence was extended by an additional 20 years after a court found him guilty, a decision that human rights advocates have criticized as draconian.

International Criticism and Diplomatic Friction Over Response

The United Nations has previously accused the UAE of serious judicial irregularities in Mr. Cornelius's case, urging authorities to release him. Human rights campaigner Sir William Browder has described the businessman as a victim of a corrupt Middle Eastern legal system used to settle scores or raid assets. These international condemnations add weight to the current diplomatic push led by the UK government.

Advertisement

The appointment of Alistair Burt as the special envoy has caused dismay among families of detained Brits. Critics point to his past role as Minister of State for the Middle East, during which he signed memorandums improving UAE public relations rather than prioritizing consular releases. Despite this controversy, the current administration under Miliband appears determined to take a more outspoken approach to foreign policy issues involving British citizens abroad.