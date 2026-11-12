Ed Miliband Regrets 2015 Russell Brand Interview Following Conviction

Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband expresses deep regret for a 2015 interview with Russell Brand after the comedian's conviction for rape and sexual assault.

Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband has issued a statement of deep regret regarding an interview he conducted with Russell Brand in 2015. The British politician admitted that he would never have participated in the recording had he been aware of the sexual crimes subsequently committed by the comedian.

Miliband, who served as the leader of the Labour Party prior to his appointment as Foreign Secretary, made these remarks in response to intense political scrutiny. The criticism intensified significantly following Brand's recent legal conviction for serious sexual offenses against multiple women.

Also read Lucy Powell Baffles Viewers With Her Defence Of Ed Miliband's Meeting With Russell Brand

The 2015 Interview Context

The controversial recording was produced in November 2015 while Miliband was attempting to secure victory in the UK general election. He traveled to Brand's residence to record a segment for The Trews, a YouTube series produced by the comedian. The goal was to connect with younger demographics and address newspaper and television narratives.

Miliband told Channel 4 that the content of that interview was motivated by his political ambition to become Prime Minister. He emphasized that the interaction was part of a standard campaign strategy to engage with influential media personalities during a high-stakes election period.

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Political Reactions And PMQs

Kemi Badenoch, the leader of the Conservative Party, used Prime Minister's Questions to condemn the former Labour leader. She stated that Miliband should be ashamed of his association with Brand and questioned his political judgment. The opposition leader linked the interview controversy to Miliband's previous stance on the Rosebank oilfield project.

During the session at the House of Commons, Badenoch accused Miliband of hypocrisy by criticizing the oilfield as climate vandalism while simultaneously seeking political favor from Brand. Labour MPs shouted responses in the chamber as the exchange unfolded. Downing Street maintained that the interview occurred a long time ago and does not reflect current political standards.

Russell Brand Conviction Details

Russell Brand was sentenced to ten-and-a-half years in prison on Monday for his role in the sexual assaults. The court determined that he raped a fan and sexually assaulted three other women between 2004 and 2009. The judge noted that Brand abused his celebrity status to prey on women without regard for the law.

Brand showed no emotion as the judge delivered the sentence. He is required to serve at least seven years of the term before being considered for release. The court highlighted a pattern of behavior where Brand believed fame allowed him to act without the constraints that apply to ordinary citizens.

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Ongoing Investigations

Police are currently investigating additional allegations against Russell Brand. The Metropolitan Police confirmed that several people have come forward with information since the trial concluded. Detective Inspector Laura Nelson is leading the assessment of this new evidence.

Prosecutors are expected to decide within weeks whether to charge Brand with two further alleged rapes. One of these allegations involves an attack on a 16-year-old individual. Authorities anticipate that more victims may come forward as the investigation continues into the scope of his alleged criminal behavior.

The Foreign Secretary remains at the Cop31 environment summit in Turkey while facing this political backlash. His apology focuses on the lack of knowledge regarding Brand's past actions at the time of the interview. The incident has become a focal point of criticism from opposition figures who view the association as deeply inappropriate given the severity of the convictions.