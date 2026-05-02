Ed Sheeran Celebrates Ipswich Town's Promotion to Premier League After Shingles Battle

Singer Ed Sheeran witnessed his beloved Ipswich Town FC achieve promotion to the Premier League, marking a joyous occasion for the lifelong fan. He also shared updates on his health, new haircut, and upcoming tour plans.

Ed Sheeran , a devoted supporter of Ipswich Town FC, experienced a momentous occasion on Saturday as he watched his team secure promotion back to the Premier League .

The singer, who grew up in the nearby town of Framlingham, was present at Portman Road Stadium to witness a decisive 3-0 victory over Queens Park Rangers. Sheeran, sporting a new buzzcut following a recent battle with shingles, shielded his eyes with sunglasses as he enjoyed the match from his personal box alongside friends.

The jubilant atmosphere culminated in a pitch invasion by ecstatic fans celebrating the team's long-awaited return to the top flight on the final day of the Championship season. Sheeran recently revealed his decision to shave his head, describing it as a symbolic gesture representing a fresh start amidst numerous new beginnings in his personal life.

He shared this update alongside other life events on Instagram, including exciting news about upcoming tour dates in Latin America – Mexico, Brazil, Paraguay, Argentina, and Chile. He also mentioned a recent catch-up with Martin Garrix, a friend of over a decade, and candidly discussed his experience with shingles, advising against it. Beyond music and football, Sheeran shared his recent entertainment choices, having finally watched the fourth season of Stranger Things and recommending the novel Demon Copperhead.

He also detailed his enjoyment of discovering rare vinyl records, specifically mentioning Allan Taylor's 'The Traveller' found in a Williamsburg record store. The singer is gearing up to restart his LOOP world tour, expressing his eagerness to return to performing for his fans. The LOOP tour has already proven to be a massive success, generating an estimated £5 million per show during its initial leg.

Kicking off in Auckland, New Zealand, in January, the tour sold over 754,050 tickets across seven weeks, concluding in Adelaide, Australia, in March. The Oceania leg alone amassed an impressive £74.2 million in box office revenue from 17 shows across eight stadiums, averaging £5.32 million per night. These figures exclude revenue from sponsorships and merchandise, with the average ticket price being £98.40.

Sheeran is currently enjoying a break before embarking on the Latin American leg of the tour, starting in Santo Domingo on May 9. His presence at the Ipswich Town match underscores his deep connection to his roots and his unwavering support for his hometown team, adding a personal touch to his already successful career





DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Ed Sheeran Ipswich Town FC Premier League Shingles LOOP Tour Football Music Celebrity

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Ipswich Town vs Queens Park Rangers: Championship stats & head-to-headFollow live text commentary, score updates and match stats from Ipswich Town vs Queens Park Rangers in the Championship

Read more »

Ipswich Town player ratings vs Queens Park Rangers – George Hirst fantastic, Darnell Furlong poorThe inside track on the football stories that matter

Read more »

Ipswich Town 3-0 QPR: Tractor Boys seal promotion to Premier LeagueIpswich defeat QPR to claim the Championship's second automatic promotion spot and return to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Read more »

Ipswich Town secure return to Premier League at the first time of askingIpswich have been promoted to the Premier League after beating QPR 3-0 in the final match of the Championship season.

Read more »

Ipswich Town: How Kieran McKenna guided Tractor Boys to immediate Premier League returnIpswich Town have sealed an immediate return to the Premier League; how did squad and manager Kieran McKenna deal with weight of expectation this season to secure third promotion in four seasons; the Tractor Boys sealed promotion with a 3-0 victory over QPR at Portman...

Read more »

Ipswich Town's heroes have made their own moment of majestic historyIpswich are back where they belong - it was never going to be any other way

Read more »